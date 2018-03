रिलीज के पहले हफ्ते में 'रेड' ने की जबरदस्त कमाई, कमाए इतने करोड़

#Raid has an EXCELLENT Week 1... SECOND HIGHEST Week 1 of 2018... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr, Thu 4.66 cr. Total: ₹ 63.05 cr. India biz.