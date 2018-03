सबसे बड़ी डांस फिल्म में कैटरीना कैफ और वरुण धवन लाएंगे डांस का तड़का

To all those who’s been waiting for this :))) ‪‪This is our move! 😎‬ @raghavjuyal @dharmesh0011 @punitjpathak @sushi1983 and the #newgang We are excited and thrilled to announce THE #BIGGESTDANCEFILM EVER IN 3D #BhushanKumar @TSeries #LizelleDsouza, @Varun_dvn , #KatrinaKaif @PDdancing 👊🏻 7th November 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣: *link*

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on Mar 19, 2018 at 2:55am PDT