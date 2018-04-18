'मनमर्जियां' की शूटिंग पूरी, अभिषेक और तापसी ने अनुराग कश्यप के लिए लिखा इमोशनल नोट

मुंबई: बॉलीवुड के जाने माने डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'मनमर्जियां' की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है. शूटिंग खत्म होने के बाद इस फिल्म के लीड एक्टर अभिषेक बच्चन और तापसी पन्नू ने एक इमोशनल नोट लिखा है और अनुराग कश्यप को थैंक्यू कहा है. तापसी का कहना है कि अनुराग कश्यप इस तरह की ऊर्जा लाते है, जिससे सेट पर अच्छा माहौल बनता है और सबसे बेहतर अभिनय निकलकर सामने आता है. तापसी ने फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी कर ली है और मंगलवार को उन्होंने अनुराग के साथ की अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की.
तापसी ने ट्वीट किया, "कुछ ऐसे निर्देशक हैं, जो आपका मार्गदर्शन करते हैं और कुछ ऐसे होते हैं, जो ऐसी ऊर्जा से भरपूर होते है, जिससे आप अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देने के लिए मजबूर हो जाते हैं. यह दूसरे वाले शख्स हैं मिस्टर अनुराग कश्यप."
There are some directors who guide you through and some directors who exhuberate such energy that you just can’t help but be your best and give your best and the best just happens. You are the latter mister @anuragkashyap10 you truly are the wind beneath Rumi’s wings. Get well soon क्यूँकि अभी तो मुझसे ओर बोहुत लड़ाईयाँ लड़नी हैं ।???? #PenguinWalk #TrustMe #SexinessQuotient #WorkoutGames #AndMoreMadness #manmarziyaan ????: @khamkhaphotoartist
'मनमर्जियां' में विकी कौशल और अभिषेक बच्चन भी हैं. अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा अनुराग कश्यप के साथ तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए उन पर भरोसा जताने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया. साथ ही अभिषके ने लिखा, ''मेरे खूबसूरत को-स्टार्स, थैंक्यू, खासकर तापसी और विक्की कौशल, इसी तरह वास्तविक रहो, पागल रहो और उससे भी ज्यादा पंजाबी रहो.''
Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile.... To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly.... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!! #TakeTwo
इस फिल्म के सभी सितारे शूटिंग के दौरान अपनी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते रहते थे. ये फिल्म इसी साल 7 सितंबर को रिलीज होगी. (एजेंसी इनपुट)
