माहिरा खान ने लूटा यूपी बिहार, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई ये VIDEO

इस संगीत सेरेमनी में महिरा खान ने सिर्फ 'मैं आई हूं यूपी बिहार लूटने' पर ही नहीं बल्कि 'बरेली वाले झुमके', 'बन्नो तेरा स्वैग' और शाहरुख खान के गाने 'बटरफ्लाई' पर भी जमकर ठुमके लगाए.
@mahirahkhan dances like no other!♥️ Here dil khol ke naachofying at a friend’s mehndi. Love her and her beautiful lehnga choli! #mahirakhan #dilwalonkakaraarlootne #meinaayeenhoonupbiharlootne #sahelikimehendi #sahelikishaadi #pakistaniactors #pakistanicelebrities #pakistanistars #maulajutt #khirad #humsafar #peshawarzalmi #zaalima
Package of cuteness in bag. The girls just right now nailed it the moment on " butterfly " #Mahirakhan just as cute as always.???????? @mahirakhan #weddingseason #dancing #fun #love #7dinmohabbatin #WeddingFunction #Mehndi #mehndinight #Dance #weddingphotography #Pakistanfashion #Pakistanishadi #UK #Canada #Dubai #England #USA #France #media360Blog #media360pic #media360Pakistan #media360
Wow Wow the group is surrounded by the amazing moves." Bano tera swagger " @mahirahkhan has got the moves. #weddingseason #dancing #fun #love #Mahirakhan #7dinmohabbatin #WeddingFunction #Mehndi #mehndinight #Dance #weddingphotography #Pakistanfashion #Pakistanishadi #Shendi #media360Blog #media360pic #media360Pakistan #media360
कुछ दिन पहले ही माहिरा खान ने रणबीर कपूर के साथ वायरल हुई तस्वीरों पर चुप्पी तोड़ी थी. माहिरा ने कहा था कि वह पहली बार किसी ऐसे विवाद में उलझी थीं. चर्चा का विषय बनने के बारे में उन्होंने कहा, "मेरे पूरे करियर में यह पहली बार हुआ कि मैं विवाद में फंसी और यह अजीब था क्योंकि उसमें बहुत सारी चीजें थीं. जाहिर है आपको गलती का अहसास होगा, आपको व्यक्तिगत रूप से खराब लगता है कि किसी ने आपकी फोटो ली."
बता दें कि माहिरा और रणवीर की तस्वीर पिछले साल सितंबर में न्यूयॉर्क की थी, इससे कुछ महीनों बाद ही माहिरा ने 'रईस' के साथ बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा. उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि ''ऐसे विवाद के बाद एहसास होता है कि आपके देश के लोग जो आपको इतना प्यार और सम्मान देते हैं, वह आपको कुछ चीजों को करता देखना बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं करते हैं.'' उनकी फिल्म 'रईस' पाकिस्तान में रिलीज नहीं हुई. उन्होंने कहा कि वह अपने देश में फिल्म रिलीज होने को लेकर उत्साहित थीं. माहिरा इन दिनों पाकिस्तानी फिल्म 'सात दिन मोहब्बत इन' और 'मौला जट्ट 2' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं. इसी दौरान उन्होंने ये बातें कहीं.
