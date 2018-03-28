 पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने लूटा UP बिहार, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई ये VIDEO
माहिरा खान ने लूटा यूपी बिहार, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई ये VIDEO

इन दिनों पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान की डांस वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रही है जिसमें वो शिल्पा शेट्टी के मशहूर गाने 'मैं आई हूं यूपी बिहार लूटने' पर डांस करती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं.

actress mahira khan's dance video goes viral on up bihar lootne song
नई दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान में भी बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, उनकी फिल्में और उनके गानों के दीवानों की कमी नहीं है. ऐसे किस्से कई बार सामने आए हैं जब पाकिस्तानी एक्टर्स बॉलीवुड के गानों पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आते हैं. इन दिनों पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान की डांस वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रही है जिसमें वो शिल्पा शेट्टी के मशहूर गाने 'मैं आई हूं यूपी बिहार लूटने' पर डांस करती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि ये वीडियो माहिरा खान के किसी दोस्त की संगीत सेरेमनी का है.

इस संगीत सेरेमनी में महिरा खान ने सिर्फ 'मैं आई हूं यूपी बिहार लूटने' पर ही नहीं बल्कि 'बरेली वाले झुमके', 'बन्नो तेरा स्वैग' और शाहरुख खान के गाने 'बटरफ्लाई' पर भी जमकर ठुमके लगाए.







 




कुछ दिन पहले ही माहिरा खान ने रणबीर कपूर के साथ वायरल हुई तस्वीरों पर चुप्पी तोड़ी थी. माहिरा ने कहा था कि वह पहली बार किसी ऐसे विवाद में उलझी थीं. चर्चा का विषय बनने के बारे में उन्होंने कहा, "मेरे पूरे करियर में यह पहली बार हुआ कि मैं विवाद में फंसी और यह अजीब था क्योंकि उसमें बहुत सारी चीजें थीं. जाहिर है आपको गलती का अहसास होगा, आपको व्यक्तिगत रूप से खराब लगता है कि किसी ने आपकी फोटो ली."

बता दें कि माहिरा और रणवीर की तस्वीर पिछले साल सितंबर में न्यूयॉर्क की थी, इससे कुछ महीनों बाद ही माहिरा ने 'रईस' के साथ बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा. उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि ''ऐसे विवाद के बाद एहसास होता है कि आपके देश के लोग जो आपको इतना प्यार और सम्मान देते हैं, वह आपको कुछ चीजों को करता देखना बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं करते हैं.'' उनकी फिल्म 'रईस' पाकिस्तान में रिलीज नहीं हुई. उन्होंने कहा कि वह अपने देश में फिल्म रिलीज होने को लेकर उत्साहित थीं. माहिरा इन दिनों पाकिस्तानी फिल्म 'सात दिन मोहब्बत इन' और 'मौला जट्ट 2' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं. इसी दौरान उन्होंने ये बातें कहीं.

