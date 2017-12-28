फ्रैंड्स के साथ छुट्टियां मना रही आलिया भट्ट, सामने आई सिजलिंग Photos

आलिया भट्ट अपने दोस्तों के साथ इस वक्त बाली में हैं और वो वहीं अपना न्यू ईयर मनाएंगी. आलिया अपने दोस्तों के साथ वहां जमकर मस्ती कर रही हैं और इंस्टाग्राम पर लगातार अपने फैंस के साथ वहां की तस्वीरें भी शेयर कर रही हैं. आप भी देखें..
wake me when it’s summer ????☀️
A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on
Alia Bhatt and her besties have a blast as they holiday in #Bali #aliabhatt #friends #happyholidays #besties #bff #fun #happy #instalove
A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on
फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Alia Bhatt and her besties have a blast as they holiday in #Bali
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -