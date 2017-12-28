 Alia Bhatt and her besties have a blast as they holiday in #Bali
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • फ्रैंड्स के साथ छुट्टियां मना रही आलिया भट्ट, सामने आई सिजलिंग Photos
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • फ्रैंड्स के साथ छुट्टियां मना रही आलिया भट्ट, सामने आई सिजलिंग Photos

फ्रैंड्स के साथ छुट्टियां मना रही आलिया भट्ट, सामने आई सिजलिंग Photos

आलिया भट्ट अपने दोस्तों के साथ इस वक्त बाली में हैं और वो वहीं अपना न्यू ईयर मनाएंगी.

By: | Updated: 28 Dec 2017 09:36 PM
Alia Bhatt and her besties have a blast as they holiday in #Bali
नई दिल्ली: न्यू ईयर का काउंट डाउन स्टार्ट हो गया है और इस वक्त को और भी खास बनाने के लिए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने फुल तैयारी कर ली है. इन दिनों आलिया भट्ट भी अपने गर्ल्स गैंग के साथ छुट्टियां मना रही हैं.

आलिया भट्ट अपने दोस्तों के साथ इस वक्त बाली में हैं और वो वहीं अपना न्यू ईयर मनाएंगी. आलिया अपने दोस्तों के साथ वहां जमकर मस्ती कर रही हैं और इंस्टाग्राम पर लगातार अपने फैंस के साथ वहां की तस्वीरें भी शेयर कर रही हैं. आप भी देखें..

 



I like me better when I’m with youu ????


A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on














wake me when it’s summer ????☀️

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on










Bum bum tam tam ⚠️


A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on






 




फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Alia Bhatt and her besties have a blast as they holiday in #Bali
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story मीका सिंह ने अपनी कामयाबी का श्रेय अक्षय कुमार को दिया
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ताज़ा वीडियो

जन मन: लोकसभा में पास हुआ तीन तलाक बिल, पीड़ित महिलाओं ने किया बिल का स्वागत

जन मन: लोकसभा में पास हुआ तीन तलाक बिल, पीड़ित महिलाओं ने किया बिल का स्वागत

जानिए, कौन हैं पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की दोस्त अरूसा आलम?

जानिए, कौन हैं पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की दोस्त अरूसा आलम?

जन मन: जानिए, कुलभूषण जाधव मामले पर संसद में क्या बोली विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज?

जन मन: जानिए, कुलभूषण जाधव मामले पर संसद में क्या बोली विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज?

अपनों की तलाश में वीरेंद्र देव के आश्रम पहुंच रहे हैं पीड़ित परिवार

अपनों की तलाश में वीरेंद्र देव के आश्रम पहुंच रहे हैं पीड़ित परिवार

देखिए, मुंबई की तीन तलाक की पीड़ित मदीना सैयद का दर्द

देखिए, मुंबई की तीन तलाक की पीड़ित मदीना सैयद का दर्द

View More »