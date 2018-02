तैमूर फिर बने सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन, करण जौहर के जुड़वा यश और रूही का भी वीडियो वायरल

7th Feb’18...Happy first birthday to the AWWWWWDORABLE Roohi & Yash ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????‍♀️????????‍♀️❤️❤️ Karan’s twin cherubs have him firmly wrapped around their tiny little fingers !! Their wish is his command & that’s such a treat to watch????????Roohi ; the smart Missy Johar is teething and prefers to happily chew on her brother’s fingers instead of her own????!! While the Bhola-bhala Yash .. is easily distracted by anything musical & in a split second starts bobbing up & down to any beat much like his dad !! And that’s such a treat to watch too ????!!! AWWWWDORABLE these two ????????????loads of love ???? have a great one you two with many more to come ????????????blessings.. blessings and more blessings ❤️

A post shared by @ pammi_bakshi_gautam on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:04pm PST