रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने पर अमिताभ, अनुपम समेत बॉलीवुड के इन दिग्गजों ने दी शुभकामनाएं

मुंबई: बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने तमिल सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने की एलान के बाद उनके सफल भविष्य की कामना की. रजनीकांत के करीबी दोस्त अमिताभ ने ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्यारे दोस्त, मेरे सहयोगी और विनम्र विचारशील व्यक्ति रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में कदम रखने के अपने फैसले की घोषणा की है. उनकी सफलता के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं."
ये भी पढ़ें: रजनीकांत ने किया राजनीति में आने का एलान, जानें क्या है राजनितिक मायने?
T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017
कबीर बेदी ने कहा, "तमिलनाडु में राजनीतिक व्यवस्था की सफाई के लिए बड़ी उम्मीद, महान रजनीकांत को उनकी महान सफलता की शुभकामनाएं."
Wishing the great Rajinikanth, #TamilNadu’s greatest hope for cleaning up its political system, the greatest success. #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #SuperStarRajinikanth @superstarrajini pic.twitter.com/z9ZEn5U0lT
— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) December 31, 2017
अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने इसे साल 2017 के आखिरी दिन 'साल का सबसे बड़ा न्यूजमेकर' करार दिया. उन्होंने कहा, "रजनीकांत राजनीति में आए. जय हो."
On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: @superstarrajini joins politics. Jai Ho.😎#SuperStarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Z0osxNLy7Y
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 31, 2017
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री विलासराव देशमुख के बेटे रितेश देशमुख भी इस खबर से उत्साहित हैं.
उन्होंने कहा, "उन्होंने अपने दिल और आत्मा को अपनी कला के रूप में दिया और लोगों ने रजनीकांत को प्यार दिया. मुझे यकीन है कि उनके इरादे को उतना ही प्यार मिलेगा, जब वह अपनी राजनीतिक कदम की घोषणा करेंगे. मैं आपको शुभकामनाएं देता हूं."
He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people’s love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017
फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Amitabh Bachchan, anupam kher and riteish deshmukh Sends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -