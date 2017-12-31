 रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने पर अमिताभ, अनुपम समेत बॉलीवुड के इन दिग्गजों ने दी शुभकामनाएं | Amitabh Bachchan, anupam kher and riteish deshmukh Sends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth
  • रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने पर अमिताभ, अनुपम समेत बॉलीवुड के इन दिग्गजों ने दी शुभकामनाएं
रजनीकांत ने आज सभी अटकलों को दूर करते हुए राजनीति में आने का एलान कर दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि वो अपनी पार्टी बनाएंगे और राज्य के 234 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे.

Updated: 31 Dec 2017 05:10 PM
मुंबई: बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने तमिल सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने की एलान के बाद उनके सफल भविष्य की कामना की. रजनीकांत के करीबी दोस्त अमिताभ ने ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्यारे दोस्त, मेरे सहयोगी और विनम्र विचारशील व्यक्ति रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में कदम रखने के अपने फैसले की घोषणा की है. उनकी सफलता के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं."


ये भी पढ़ें: रजनीकांत ने किया राजनीति में आने का एलान, जानें क्या है राजनितिक मायने?

 






कबीर बेदी ने कहा, "तमिलनाडु में राजनीतिक व्यवस्था की सफाई के लिए बड़ी उम्मीद, महान रजनीकांत को उनकी महान सफलता की शुभकामनाएं."

 





अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने इसे साल 2017 के आखिरी दिन 'साल का सबसे बड़ा न्यूजमेकर' करार दिया. उन्होंने कहा, "रजनीकांत राजनीति में आए. जय हो."


 






महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री विलासराव देशमुख के बेटे रितेश देशमुख भी इस खबर से उत्साहित हैं.

उन्होंने कहा, "उन्होंने अपने दिल और आत्मा को अपनी कला के रूप में दिया और लोगों ने रजनीकांत को प्यार दिया. मुझे यकीन है कि उनके इरादे को उतना ही प्यार मिलेगा, जब वह अपनी राजनीतिक कदम की घोषणा करेंगे. मैं आपको शुभकामनाएं देता हूं."

 



