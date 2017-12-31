रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने पर अमिताभ, अनुपम समेत बॉलीवुड के इन दिग्गजों ने दी शुभकामनाएं

मुंबई: बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने तमिल सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने की एलान के बाद उनके सफल भविष्य की कामना की. रजनीकांत के करीबी दोस्त अमिताभ ने ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्यारे दोस्त, मेरे सहयोगी और विनम्र विचारशील व्यक्ति रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में कदम रखने के अपने फैसले की घोषणा की है. उनकी सफलता के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं."

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c