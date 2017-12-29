स्वच्छता अभियान के लिए बिग बी ने उठाया कदम, भेंट किया ट्रेक्टर और खुदाई मशीन

नई दिल्ली: महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने पर्यावरणविद अफरोज शाह को वर्सोवा समुद्र तट (बीच) की सफाई के लिए एक खुदाई मशीन और एक ट्रैक्टर भेंट किया है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के समर्थक अमिताभ ने गुरुवार को समुद्र तट की तस्वीरें साझा कीं.

अमिताभ ने तस्वीरों के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, "एक नेक काम के लिए भेंट देने का आनंद सबसे संतुष्टिदायक अनुभव है, जैसा कि मैंने आज दिया. वर्सोवा समुद्र तट की सफाई के लिए एक खुदाई मशीन और ट्रैक्टर भेंट किया."

T 2755 - The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life .. !! Gifted an Excavator and a Tractor for Versova Beach clean up .. !! pic.twitter.com/j5DLLndE9s