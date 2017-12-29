स्वच्छता अभियान के लिए बिग बी ने उठाया कदम, भेंट किया ट्रेक्टर और खुदाई मशीन

T 2755 - The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life .. !! Gifted an Excavator and a Tractor for Versova Beach clean up .. !! pic.twitter.com/j5DLLndE9s
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Tractor, Excavator For Cleaning Versova Beach
