 Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Tractor, Excavator For Cleaning Versova Beach
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • स्वच्छता अभियान के लिए बिग बी ने उठाया कदम, भेंट किया ट्रेक्टर और खुदाई मशीन
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • स्वच्छता अभियान के लिए बिग बी ने उठाया कदम, भेंट किया ट्रेक्टर और खुदाई मशीन

स्वच्छता अभियान के लिए बिग बी ने उठाया कदम, भेंट किया ट्रेक्टर और खुदाई मशीन

महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने पर्यावरणविद अफरोज शाह को वर्सोवा समुद्र तट (बीच) की सफाई के लिए एक खुदाई मशीन और एक ट्रैक्टर भेंट किया है.

By: | Updated: 29 Dec 2017 08:21 PM
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Tractor, Excavator For Cleaning Versova Beach
नई दिल्ली: महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने पर्यावरणविद अफरोज शाह को वर्सोवा समुद्र तट (बीच) की सफाई के लिए एक खुदाई मशीन और एक ट्रैक्टर भेंट किया है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के समर्थक अमिताभ ने गुरुवार को समुद्र तट की तस्वीरें साझा कीं.

अमिताभ ने तस्वीरों के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, "एक नेक काम के लिए भेंट देने का आनंद सबसे संतुष्टिदायक अनुभव है, जैसा कि मैंने आज दिया. वर्सोवा समुद्र तट की सफाई के लिए एक खुदाई मशीन और ट्रैक्टर भेंट किया."

 



शाह ने भी इन तस्वीरों को साझा किया और कहा कि यह उपहार उन्हें अपने 'प्रिय मित्र' से मिला है. अमिताभ से पहले समुद्र तट की सफाई के लिए रणदीप हुडा, अनुष्का शर्मा और दिया मिर्जा जैसी फिल्मी हस्तियां भी अपना समर्थन दे चुकी हैं.

फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Tractor, Excavator For Cleaning Versova Beach
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story अजय देवगन ने जारी किया मराठी फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक, नाना पाटेकर का दिखा अगल अंदाज
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ताज़ा वीडियो

थप्पड़ कांड: राहुल गांधी की फटकार के बाद विधायक आशा कुमारी ने मांगी माफी

थप्पड़ कांड: राहुल गांधी की फटकार के बाद विधायक आशा कुमारी ने मांगी माफी

मेरठ: बिल्डर के घर पर पुलिस का छापा, 25 करोड़ की पुरानी करेंसी बरामद

मेरठ: बिल्डर के घर पर पुलिस का छापा, 25 करोड़ की पुरानी करेंसी बरामद

वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के विजय विहार आश्रम को NDMC ने भेजा नोटिस

वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के विजय विहार आश्रम को NDMC ने भेजा नोटिस

In Graphics: बर्थडे पर अक्षय कुमार ने पत्नी ट्विंकल के लिए लिखा इमोशनल मैसेज !

In Graphics: बर्थडे पर अक्षय कुमार ने पत्नी ट्विंकल के लिए लिखा इमोशनल मैसेज !

In Graphics: इंस्टाग्राम पर छाईं सदाबहार इंस्टा सेंसेशन रूही सिंह की तस्वीरें

In Graphics: इंस्टाग्राम पर छाईं सदाबहार इंस्टा सेंसेशन रूही सिंह की तस्वीरें

View More »