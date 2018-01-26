 राजपथ परेड में शामिल हुए बिग बी तो 'पद्मावत' विवाद भूले रणवीर, बॉलीवुड ने यूं मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस/ amitabh bachchan ranveer priyanka salman and varun bollywood republic day wishes on twitter
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • राजपथ परेड में शामिल हुए बिग बी तो 'पद्मावत' विवाद भूले रणवीर, बॉलीवुड ने यूं मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • राजपथ परेड में शामिल हुए बिग बी तो 'पद्मावत' विवाद भूले रणवीर, बॉलीवुड ने यूं मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस

राजपथ परेड में शामिल हुए बिग बी तो 'पद्मावत' विवाद भूले रणवीर, बॉलीवुड ने यूं मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट के जरिए सुबह से बॉलीवुड हस्तियां गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देने में लगे हैं.

By: | Updated: 26 Jan 2018 05:14 PM
amitabh bachchan ranveer priyanka salman and varun bollywood republic day wishes on twitter

नई दिल्ली: 26 जनवरी यानि गणतंत्र दिवस पर पूरा देश देशभक्ति के रंग में सराबोर है. ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी किसी से पीछे नहीं हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट के जरिए सुबह से बॉलीवुड हस्तियां गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देने में लगी हैं. इतना ही नहीं महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन तो दिल्ली के राजपथ पर परेड देखने भी पहुंचे और सोशल मीडिया पर त्सवीरें भी पोस्ट कीं. उन्होंने इस तस्वीरों को ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि ये उनके लिए गर्व के पल थे. इसके साथ ही सलमान खान, वरुण धवन, रणवीर सिंह और प्रियंका चोपड़ा समेत कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाईयां दी.


यहां देखिए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाईयां देने वाले द्वीट: 


 



































































































फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: amitabh bachchan ranveer priyanka salman and varun bollywood republic day wishes on twitter
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story ‘पद्मावत’ के विरोध में भंसाली की मां पर फिल्म बनाएगी करणी सेना
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ट्रेंडिंग

BBL: एक ऐसा कैच जिसे लपक कर फील्डर को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन

BBL: एक ऐसा कैच जिसे लपक कर फील्डर को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन

TOSS INDvSA: अंतिम टेस्ट में विराट ने चला 'बड़ा दांव', टीम इंडिया ने टॉस जीतकर चुनी पहले बल्लेबाज़ी

TOSS INDvSA: अंतिम टेस्ट में विराट ने चला 'बड़ा दांव', टीम इंडिया ने टॉस जीतकर चुनी पहले बल्लेबाज़ी

वेस्टइंडीज में खेला जाएगा 2018 का महिला टी-20 वर्ल्डकप

वेस्टइंडीज में खेला जाएगा 2018 का महिला टी-20 वर्ल्डकप

T20: उत्तर प्रदेश की जीत में सुरेश रैना ने फिर लगाया अर्धशतक

T20: उत्तर प्रदेश की जीत में सुरेश रैना ने फिर लगाया अर्धशतक

SAvsIND: टीम इंडिया के सामने सम्मान बचाने की चुनौती, रहाणे की वापसी तय

SAvsIND: टीम इंडिया के सामने सम्मान बचाने की चुनौती, रहाणे की वापसी तय

View More »

ताज़ा वीडियो

क्या डेट कर रहे हैं मनवीर गुर्जर, काम्या पंजाबी ?

क्या डेट कर रहे हैं मनवीर गुर्जर, काम्या पंजाबी ?

In Graphics: IPL नीलामी में अंडर-19 के इन 5 खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगी टीम मालिकों की नज़र

In Graphics: IPL नीलामी में अंडर-19 के इन 5 खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगी टीम मालिकों की नज़र

In Graphics: जियो के नए ऑफर आज से हुए शुरू, यहां जानें रीचार्ज प्लान्स की पूरी लिस्ट

In Graphics: जियो के नए ऑफर आज से हुए शुरू, यहां जानें रीचार्ज प्लान्स की पूरी लिस्ट

In Graphics: गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर राजपथ पर निकाली गईं 23 झांकियां, देखें तस्वीरें...

In Graphics: गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर राजपथ पर निकाली गईं 23 झांकियां, देखें तस्वीरें...

In Graphics: AUSvENG: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाज़ी के आगे 196 रनों पर धराशायी हुआ इंग्लैंड

In Graphics: AUSvENG: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाज़ी के आगे 196 रनों पर धराशायी हुआ इंग्लैंड

View More »