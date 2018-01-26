राजपथ परेड में शामिल हुए बिग बी तो 'पद्मावत' विवाद भूले रणवीर, बॉलीवुड ने यूं मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस

नई दिल्ली: 26 जनवरी यानि गणतंत्र दिवस पर पूरा देश देशभक्ति के रंग में सराबोर है. ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी किसी से पीछे नहीं हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट के जरिए सुबह से बॉलीवुड हस्तियां गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देने में लगी हैं. इतना ही नहीं महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन तो दिल्ली के राजपथ पर परेड देखने भी पहुंचे और सोशल मीडिया पर त्सवीरें भी पोस्ट कीं. उन्होंने इस तस्वीरों को ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि ये उनके लिए गर्व के पल थे. इसके साथ ही सलमान खान, वरुण धवन, रणवीर सिंह और प्रियंका चोपड़ा समेत कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाईयां दी.

T 2594 - Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !!???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018















India is a treasure trove of diversity... let’s cherish her... appreciate her and vow to work towards a better and brighter future for India. #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/o2VQkUgwVg



— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2018









हम सबको गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिंद। Happy Republic Day to ALL of us. Jai Hind.???????? pic.twitter.com/KJpPVQr3eF

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 26, 2018







#happyrepublicday2018. Let’s always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day ???? pic.twitter.com/kTK0AvJEQK



— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2018









Let art speak freely

Let effort be uninhibited

Let artists create what they desire

Let swadeshi work be celebrated

Let skill be rewarded by letting it thrive

Let this happen without funda'mental’ fear

For at the end, they are fundamentally our rights

Happy #RepublicDay

— Irrfan (@irrfank) January 26, 2018











Proud to be an Indian! Happy Republic Day!! pic.twitter.com/nmWNimRO5a

— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) January 26, 2018







मजहब नहीं सिखाता आपस में बैर रखना

हिन्दी हैं हम, वतन है हिन्दोस्तां हमारा

Happy Republic Day ????????



— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 26, 2018









Happy Republic Day ????????

— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 26, 2018







Happy Republic day to all my fellow Indians. Let’s make sure we stay united and the largest democracy that we are. Let’s make our own constitution stronger. #Republicday2018 pic.twitter.com/zOf7xWTcZ9



— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2018









Happy #RepublicDay to us all! Let’s pledge to stand together as one and be the strength India needs to reach its full potential.

— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 26, 2018







Happy 69th Republic Day!!! Proud to Be Indian !!! #JaiHind https://t.co/BQ1bX2CpeZ



— Shaan (@singer_shaan) January 26, 2018





