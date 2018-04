रणवीर और वरूण के साथ 'चलती का नाम गाड़ी' का रीमेक बनाने के लिए तैयार हैं अनिल कपूर

How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @madhuridixitnene #IndraKumar & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! ‬Let’s get the camera rolling! ‪#ADFflims @foxstarhindi

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Apr 14, 2018 at 2:47am PDT