बजट 2018 को लेकर तैमूर बन गए सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन, ये रहे यूजर्स के ट्वीट

नई दिल्ली: यूं तो तैमूर अपनी क्यूट तस्वीरों को लेकर अकसर सोशल मीडिया पर कब्जा जमाए रहते हैं, लेकिन इस बार वो वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के बजट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोकप्रियता बटोर रहे हैं. दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स बजट के पेश होने के बाद से इसे तैमूर को जोड़ कर मजेदार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं. स्टार किड्स के जमाने में बड़े बड़े स्टार्स से ज्यादा लोकप्रिय हो रहे है उनके नन्हें बच्चे. लोकप्रियता की इस लिस्ट में सबसे पहला नाम है करीना कपूर खान और सैफ अली खान के इकलौते बेटे तैमूर अली खान का.
खैर इस बात पर भरोसा करना तो काफी मुश्किल है कि कैसे बजट को तैमूर से जोड़ा जा सकता है. इसके लिए हम आपके लिए लाए सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के वो सारे मजेदार ट्वीट्स:
What's Taimur's take on the Budget?
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2018
I am so excited to know what Taimur has to say on this Budget. Has the media reached out to him already or will they wait till the speech is over.
— Aladdin (@Alllahdin) February 1, 2018
Not going to be satisfied by the news till I know what Taimur feels about the budget. #Budget2018
— Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) February 1, 2018
Today’s budget will decide how many diapers can Taimur afford from his pocket money.
— Divya 💤 (@ambertonic_) February 1, 2018
Breaking
Media just apologized to Taimur for not showing his newly grown hair and one broken nail due to being occupied with budget session #Budget2018
— Ruchika Dave (@RuchikaDave07) February 1, 2018
Did Karni Sena and Taimur approve the budget ? #UnionBudget2018
— sumit (@sumitsaurabh) February 1, 2018
Not going to be satisfied by the news till I know what Taimur feels about the budget. #Budget2018
— Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) February 1, 2018
How would this budget impact Taimur's grooming this year? #Budget2018
— Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) February 1, 2018
Taimur unhappy with the budget so far #Budget2018
— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) February 1, 2018
Aaj gym ja rha hai, Suna hai is saal IIT ka exam bhi de rha hai taimur.
— Arun Jaitley (@ArainJutley) January 29, 2018
फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: arun jaitely 2018 budget saif and kareena son taimur becomes the internet sensation
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -