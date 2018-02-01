 बजट 2018 को लेकर तैमूर बन गए सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन, ये रहे यूजर्स के ट्वीट/ arun jaitely 2018 budget saif and kareena son taimur becomes the internet sensation
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • बजट 2018 को लेकर तैमूर बन गए सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन, ये रहे यूजर्स के ट्वीट
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • बजट 2018 को लेकर तैमूर बन गए सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन, ये रहे यूजर्स के ट्वीट

बजट 2018 को लेकर तैमूर बन गए सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन, ये रहे यूजर्स के ट्वीट

यूं तो तैमूर अपनी क्यूट तस्वीरों को लेकर अकसर सोशल मीडिया पर कब्जा जमाए रहते हैं, लेकिन इस बार वो वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के बजट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोकप्रियता बटोर रहे हैं.

By: | Updated: 01 Feb 2018 09:00 PM
arun jaitely 2018 budget saif and kareena son taimur becomes the internet sensation

नई दिल्ली: यूं तो तैमूर अपनी क्यूट तस्वीरों को लेकर अकसर सोशल मीडिया पर कब्जा जमाए रहते हैं, लेकिन इस बार वो वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के बजट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोकप्रियता बटोर रहे हैं. दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स बजट के पेश होने के बाद से इसे तैमूर को जोड़ कर मजेदार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं. स्टार किड्स के जमाने में बड़े बड़े स्टार्स से ज्यादा लोकप्रिय हो रहे है उनके नन्हें बच्चे. लोकप्रियता की इस लिस्ट में सबसे पहला नाम है करीना कपूर खान और सैफ अली खान के इकलौते बेटे तैमूर अली खान का.


खैर इस बात पर भरोसा करना तो काफी मुश्किल है कि कैसे बजट को तैमूर से जोड़ा जा सकता है. इसके लिए हम आपके लिए लाए सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के वो सारे मजेदार ट्वीट्स:


 

































































फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: arun jaitely 2018 budget saif and kareena son taimur becomes the internet sensation
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story आमिर की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने चीन में बनाए ये बड़े रिकार्ड्स
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ट्रेंडिंग

800 अरब के मालिक के बेटे को आईपीएल की नीलामी में मिले महज 30 लाख

800 अरब के मालिक के बेटे को आईपीएल की नीलामी में मिले महज 30 लाख

IPL 2018: सहवाग ने खोला राज, 'अनसोल्ड' गेल के लिए टीम ने क्यों लगाई बोली

IPL 2018: सहवाग ने खोला राज, 'अनसोल्ड' गेल के लिए टीम ने क्यों लगाई बोली

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब में खेलेगा सहवाग का भांजा, विराट कोहली से होती है तुलना

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब में खेलेगा सहवाग का भांजा, विराट कोहली से होती है तुलना

इस तरह आउट होते आपने कभी नहीं देखा होगा, क्या फिक्स था मैच ?

इस तरह आउट होते आपने कभी नहीं देखा होगा, क्या फिक्स था मैच ?

IPL सीज़न 11 में नए नाम के साथ नज़र आ सकती है किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब

IPL सीज़न 11 में नए नाम के साथ नज़र आ सकती है किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब

View More »

ताज़ा वीडियो

भारत के नवनिर्माण और किसान का बजट है: स्मृति ईरानी

भारत के नवनिर्माण और किसान का बजट है: स्मृति ईरानी

बजट में दिखा पीएम मोदी का 'प्लान 2019'

बजट में दिखा पीएम मोदी का 'प्लान 2019'

नौजवान वोटरों पर बीजेपी की नजर, बजट के जरिए रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने पर जोर

नौजवान वोटरों पर बीजेपी की नजर, बजट के जरिए रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने पर जोर

उपचुनाव: राजस्थान में बीजेपी को बड़ा झटका, सभी सीटों पर कांग्रेस की बड़ी जीत

उपचुनाव: राजस्थान में बीजेपी को बड़ा झटका, सभी सीटों पर कांग्रेस की बड़ी जीत

सी ओटर सर्वे: 83 प्रतिशत लोगों ने कहा पेट्रोल की कीमत कम होनी चाहिए

सी ओटर सर्वे: 83 प्रतिशत लोगों ने कहा पेट्रोल की कीमत कम होनी चाहिए

View More »