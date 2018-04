सुपरहीरो बनकर आ रहे हैं हर्षवर्धन कपूर, एक्शन पैक्ड फिल्म 'भावेश जोशी' का टीजर देखें

Lead, follow or get out of the way! #BhaveshJoshiSuperHero @FuhSePhantom @ErosNow @RelianceEnt @anuragkashyap72 @priyanshupainyuli @ashishsverma @shreiyah

A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 2:42am PDT