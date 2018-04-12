 उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप से गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, ट्विटर पर नेताओं को लगाई लताड़
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप से गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, ट्विटर पर नेताओं को लगाई लताड़
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप से गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, ट्विटर पर नेताओं को लगाई लताड़

उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप से गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, ट्विटर पर नेताओं को लगाई लताड़

भारतीय फिल्म जगत के सदस्यों ने कठुआ और उन्नाव में हुई दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं को खून को जमा देने वाली बर्बरता करार देते हुए दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा देने की मांग की है.

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 05:28 PM
Bollywood celebrities reactions on Kadua, Unnao gangrape cases

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय फिल्म जगत के सदस्यों ने कठुआ और उन्नाव में हुई दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं को खून को जमा देने वाली बर्बरता करार देते हुए दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा देने की मांग की है. जम्मू के कठुआ जिले में रस्साना जंगलों से 17 जनवरी को एक आठ वर्षीय बच्ची आसिफा का शव बरामद हुआ था. बच्ची इससे एक सप्ताह पहले जंगल में घोड़ों को चराते हुए लापता हो गई थी. उसे एक मंदिर में कई दिन तक बंधक बनाकर रखा गया, उसे नशे में रखा गया, उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया और फिर हत्या कर दी गई.


उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में भाजपा विधायक और अन्य पर लड़की के साथ कथित रूप से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप है. अपने साथ हुए अपराध के मुद्दे को उठाने के लिए लड़की ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास के सामने आत्महत्या की कोशिश की. उसके पिता को पुलिस ने उठा लिया. आरोप है कि उनकी बर्बर तरीके से पिटाई की गई और हिरासत में ही उनकी मौत हो गई.


बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने ट्वीट कर इन घटनाओं पर अपना दर्द बयान किया है.


जावेद अख्तर ने कहा, "जो भी महिलाओं के लिए न्याय चाहते हैं, उन्हें आगे आकर उन्नाव और कठुआ में दुष्कर्म करने वालों और उनको बचाने वालों के खिलाफ अपनी आवाज बुलंद करनी चाहिए."





टिस्का चोपड़ा ने कहा, "उन्नाव और कठुआ दुष्कर्म की खबरों को पढ़कर बेहद दर्द हुआ. सरकार कितनी मजबूती से प्रतिक्रिया देती है, इसी में इसकी परीक्षा होनी है. आगामी चुनाव में कम से कम मैं तो उन्हें वोट नहीं दूंगी जो इस बार कदम नहीं उठाएंगे."





फरहान अख्तर ने कहा, "जरा सोचिए, उस आठ साल की बच्ची के दिमाग में क्या चल रहा होगा, जिसे कई दिनों तक नशा दिया गया, बंधक बनाया गया, कई दिनों तक उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया और बाद में उसकी हत्या कर दी गई. अगर आप उसका दर्द नहीं समझ सकते तो आप इंसान नहीं हैं. अगर आप आसिफा के लिए न्याय की मांग नहीं करते तो आपका कोई वजूद नहीं है."





तमन्ना भाटिया ने कहा, "जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में आठ साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म हुआ. एक 16 साल की लड़की के साथ (उन्नाव में) दुष्कर्म हुआ और उसके पिता को पीट कर मार डाला गया. किस तरफ जा रहा है देश? सुधार के लिए कितनी निर्भयाओं के बलिदान की जरूरत पड़ेगी? एक देश जो अपनी महिलाओं को सुरक्षित नहीं रख सकता, वह प्रतिगामी मानसिकता वाला होता है जिसके इलाज की जरूरत है."





निमरत कौर ने कहा, "समान अधिकार/ लैंगिक समानता/ वेतन समानता. यह सभी बहुत दूर की बातें नजर आती हैं, विकसित देशों वाली. चलिए, हम पहले मानवता की अनुपस्थिति वाली निराशाजनक भयावहता को हल करने से शुरुआत करते हैं. आगे बढ़ने का सिर्फ एक ही रास्ता है कि इस खून जमा देने वाली बर्बरता के लिए न्याय मांगा जाए. दिल टूट गया है और डरी हुई हूं. आसिफा."





रेणुका शहाने ने कहा, "पीड़ित का धर्म और दुष्कर्मी का धर्म कभी भी कोई मायने नहीं रखना चाहिए. इसका कोई मतलब नहीं है. दुष्कर्म मानवता के खिलाफ अपराध है. भयावह है कि कुछ लोग दुष्कर्मियों का भी समर्थन कर सकते हैं. यकीन से परे जाकर स्तब्ध हूं. मानवता, तेरी आत्मा को शांति मिले."





स्वरा भास्कर ने कहा, "घिनौना! कठुआ."






रणवीर शोरी ने कहा, "अगर इन लोगों में हिंदू धर्म के लिए थोड़ा भी मान-सम्मान है तो यह उन लोगों के खिलाफ उठ खड़े होंगे जिन्होंने एक मंदिर का इस्तेमाल मासूम को बंधक बनाने, दुष्कर्म करने और उसकी हत्या के लिए किया. बेहद भयावह है कि जय श्री राम और भारत माता की जय के नारे इन जघन्य अपराधों को करने वालों के समर्थन में लगाए गए. यह भयावह जानवर भारत और हिंदू धर्म को तबाह कर देंगे. उन्नाव और कठुआ."













फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Bollywood celebrities reactions on Kadua, Unnao gangrape cases
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story बहन जाह्नवी की ड्रेस पर आया कमेंट तो भड़क उठे भाई अर्जुन, ट्वीट कर दी गालियां
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ट्रेंडिंग

IPL 2018: दूसरे मुकाबले में हैदराबाद के सामने मुंबई इंडियंस की चुनौती

IPL 2018: दूसरे मुकाबले में हैदराबाद के सामने मुंबई इंडियंस की चुनौती

150 करोड़ की वसूली के लिए धोनी ने खटखटाया कोर्ट का दरवाजा

150 करोड़ की वसूली के लिए धोनी ने खटखटाया कोर्ट का दरवाजा

मिताली की रिकॉर्ड पारी, इंग्लैंड को रौंदते हुए भारत ने सीरीज अपने नाम किया

मिताली की रिकॉर्ड पारी, इंग्लैंड को रौंदते हुए भारत ने सीरीज अपने नाम किया

उन्नाव और कठुआ मामला: गंभीर ने सिस्टम को दी चुनौती और पूछा -बेटी बचाओ से अब बलात्कारी बचाओ हो गए हैं?

उन्नाव और कठुआ मामला: गंभीर ने सिस्टम को दी चुनौती और पूछा -बेटी बचाओ से अब बलात्कारी बचाओ हो गए हैं?

कोच आमरे ने फिसलन वाली पिच और धीमी आउटफील्ड को बताया हार की वजह

कोच आमरे ने फिसलन वाली पिच और धीमी आउटफील्ड को बताया हार की वजह

IPL 2018: दिल्ली के खिलाफ जीत को अजिंक्य रहाणे ने बताया शानदार शुरूआत

IPL 2018: दिल्ली के खिलाफ जीत को अजिंक्य रहाणे ने बताया शानदार शुरूआत

View More »