उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप से गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, ट्विटर पर नेताओं को लगाई लताड़

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय फिल्म जगत के सदस्यों ने कठुआ और उन्नाव में हुई दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं को खून को जमा देने वाली बर्बरता करार देते हुए दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा देने की मांग की है. जम्मू के कठुआ जिले में रस्साना जंगलों से 17 जनवरी को एक आठ वर्षीय बच्ची आसिफा का शव बरामद हुआ था. बच्ची इससे एक सप्ताह पहले जंगल में घोड़ों को चराते हुए लापता हो गई थी. उसे एक मंदिर में कई दिन तक बंधक बनाकर रखा गया, उसे नशे में रखा गया, उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया और फिर हत्या कर दी गई.

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में भाजपा विधायक और अन्य पर लड़की के साथ कथित रूप से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप है. अपने साथ हुए अपराध के मुद्दे को उठाने के लिए लड़की ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास के सामने आत्महत्या की कोशिश की. उसके पिता को पुलिस ने उठा लिया. आरोप है कि उनकी बर्बर तरीके से पिटाई की गई और हिरासत में ही उनकी मौत हो गई.

बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने ट्वीट कर इन घटनाओं पर अपना दर्द बयान किया है.

जावेद अख्तर ने कहा, "जो भी महिलाओं के लिए न्याय चाहते हैं, उन्हें आगे आकर उन्नाव और कठुआ में दुष्कर्म करने वालों और उनको बचाने वालों के खिलाफ अपनी आवाज बुलंद करनी चाहिए."





In Unnao the brother of the alleged rapist is arrested for beating the father of the rape victim which caused his death . So far police has not taken any action in the rape case .The MLA is walking free and has the audacity to call the victim n her Family ” lowly people “ .

टिस्का चोपड़ा ने कहा, "उन्नाव और कठुआ दुष्कर्म की खबरों को पढ़कर बेहद दर्द हुआ. सरकार कितनी मजबूती से प्रतिक्रिया देती है, इसी में इसकी परीक्षा होनी है. आगामी चुनाव में कम से कम मैं तो उन्हें वोट नहीं दूंगी जो इस बार कदम नहीं उठाएंगे."





So pained to read about #Unnao & #Kathua rapes.. how strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia .. at least I won’t vote for them coming elections if they don’t take action this time..

फरहान अख्तर ने कहा, "जरा सोचिए, उस आठ साल की बच्ची के दिमाग में क्या चल रहा होगा, जिसे कई दिनों तक नशा दिया गया, बंधक बनाया गया, कई दिनों तक उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया और बाद में उसकी हत्या कर दी गई. अगर आप उसका दर्द नहीं समझ सकते तो आप इंसान नहीं हैं. अगर आप आसिफा के लिए न्याय की मांग नहीं करते तो आपका कोई वजूद नहीं है."





Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.

तमन्ना भाटिया ने कहा, "जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में आठ साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म हुआ. एक 16 साल की लड़की के साथ (उन्नाव में) दुष्कर्म हुआ और उसके पिता को पीट कर मार डाला गया. किस तरफ जा रहा है देश? सुधार के लिए कितनी निर्भयाओं के बलिदान की जरूरत पड़ेगी? एक देश जो अपनी महिलाओं को सुरक्षित नहीं रख सकता, वह प्रतिगामी मानसिकता वाला होता है जिसके इलाज की जरूरत है."



निमरत कौर ने कहा, "समान अधिकार/ लैंगिक समानता/ वेतन समानता. यह सभी बहुत दूर की बातें नजर आती हैं, विकसित देशों वाली. चलिए, हम पहले मानवता की अनुपस्थिति वाली निराशाजनक भयावहता को हल करने से शुरुआत करते हैं. आगे बढ़ने का सिर्फ एक ही रास्ता है कि इस खून जमा देने वाली बर्बरता के लिए न्याय मांगा जाए. दिल टूट गया है और डरी हुई हूं. आसिफा."





Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast. #Asifa

रेणुका शहाने ने कहा, "पीड़ित का धर्म और दुष्कर्मी का धर्म कभी भी कोई मायने नहीं रखना चाहिए. इसका कोई मतलब नहीं है. दुष्कर्म मानवता के खिलाफ अपराध है. भयावह है कि कुछ लोग दुष्कर्मियों का भी समर्थन कर सकते हैं. यकीन से परे जाकर स्तब्ध हूं. मानवता, तेरी आत्मा को शांति मिले."





The religion of the victim and the religion of the rapist should never matter! It is of no consequence! Rape is a crime against humanity!!! Appalled that some people can actually support rapists! 😡 Shocked beyond belief!

ज़मीर मर गया, इंसानियत शर्मसार हो गई। RIP humanity!!! 😡

स्वरा भास्कर ने कहा, "घिनौना! कठुआ."





ESSENTIAL READING for today!!!! This is how #Kathua happens https://t.co/8WtOL6gixQ

रणवीर शोरी ने कहा, "अगर इन लोगों में हिंदू धर्म के लिए थोड़ा भी मान-सम्मान है तो यह उन लोगों के खिलाफ उठ खड़े होंगे जिन्होंने एक मंदिर का इस्तेमाल मासूम को बंधक बनाने, दुष्कर्म करने और उसकी हत्या के लिए किया. बेहद भयावह है कि जय श्री राम और भारत माता की जय के नारे इन जघन्य अपराधों को करने वालों के समर्थन में लगाए गए. यह भयावह जानवर भारत और हिंदू धर्म को तबाह कर देंगे. उन्नाव और कठुआ."





If these people had an iota of reverence and respect for Hinduism, they’d be up in arms against the people who used a temple to torture, rape and murder a child!

When you say you are Hindu and a nationalist are you trying to say that you are an intolerant hate-monger and rapist? If the answer is no then condemn those who have raped #Asifa. Show your nationalism by protesting against those who use religion as a pretext to justify crime.

I can’t help but think of this little girl with a sinking feeling in my heart that this is the end of us. Where there was once hope and faith in humanity, there is now disappointment, sadness & so much anger. I hope for the worst punishment for the scum that did this. #Asifa

