 Bollywood celebs reactions on India win over U-19 world cup 2018 final
  भारत ने जीता U19CWCFinal, बॉलीवुड ने कुछ ऐसे किया नए 'विश्व विजेताओं' का अभिनंदन
  • भारत ने जीता U19CWCFinal, बॉलीवुड ने कुछ ऐसे किया नए 'विश्व विजेताओं' का अभिनंदन

भारत ने जीता U19CWCFinal, बॉलीवुड ने कुछ ऐसे किया नए 'विश्व विजेताओं' का अभिनंदन

भारत की इस शानदार जीत से बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी खुशी से झूम उठे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार ये सेलेब्स इस नई नवेली विश्व विजेता टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं.

Updated: 03 Feb 2018 02:08 PM
Bollywood celebs reactions on India win over U-19 world cup 2018 final
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय अंडर 19 टीम लगातार चौथी बार अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप जीत गई है. ये लगातार चौथा अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप है जिसमें भारतीय अंडर 19 टीम ने जीत का परचम लहराया है.  इससे पहले मोहम्मद कैफ, विराट कोहली और उनमुक्त चंद की कप्तानी में भारतीय टीम ने अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप जीता था.

भारत की इस शानदार जीत से बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी खुशी से झूम उठे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार ये सेलेब्स इस नई नवेली विश्व विजेता टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं. टीम के जीतते ही सबसे पहले किंग खान शाहरुख ने ट्विटर के जरिए टीम को जीत की बधाई दी.  इसी के साथ महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी इस यंग टीम को बधाई दी.

 



 





 



 





 











आपको बता दें कि मनजोत कालरा के शानदार शतक से भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम ने वर्ल्डकप के फाइनल मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 विकेट से हराने में कामयाब हो सकी. इस जीत के साथ ही भारत चौथी बार अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप का खिताब जीतने वाली टीम बन गई है. 217 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी भारतीय टीम ने 38.3 ओवर में ही पूरा कर लिया.

