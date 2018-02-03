भारत ने जीता U19CWCFinal, बॉलीवुड ने कुछ ऐसे किया नए 'विश्व विजेताओं' का अभिनंदन

भारत की इस शानदार जीत से बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी खुशी से झूम उठे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार ये सेलेब्स इस नई नवेली विश्व विजेता टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं. टीम के जीतते ही सबसे पहले किंग खान शाहरुख ने ट्विटर के जरिए टीम को जीत की बधाई दी. इसी के साथ महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी इस यंग टीम को बधाई दी.
Wow. What a proud moment for young India. Well done lil ones…May u keep conquering the world. And keep playing FIFA ...on the side. A great morning. pic.twitter.com/2aLycIud95
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2018
T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA !???????????????????????????????????????? ..गूँज रहा है विश्व भर में !! pic.twitter.com/lyKFPTWZRc
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2018
Good luck to our U-19 team for the big final. Good start so far! Come on come on boys! #INDvAUS #U19CWC
— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 3, 2018
Three cheers for the Boys In Blue & Coach Rahul Dravid. Team consistently brilliant in winning matches.
#Under19WorldCup #U19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Z2bwOzV0lN
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 3, 2018
Cmon boys bring that World Cup home again! Brilliant bowling now bat like the Rockstars you are! Rooting for you guys! #INDvAUS #under19worldcup
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 3, 2018
Congrats to the U19 Boys in Blue ???????? for winning the #CWCU19???????? Loved the celebration ???? Rahul Dravid take a bow. #INDvAUS #kalra #undefeated
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 3, 2018
आपको बता दें कि मनजोत कालरा के शानदार शतक से भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम ने वर्ल्डकप के फाइनल मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 विकेट से हराने में कामयाब हो सकी. इस जीत के साथ ही भारत चौथी बार अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप का खिताब जीतने वाली टीम बन गई है. 217 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी भारतीय टीम ने 38.3 ओवर में ही पूरा कर लिया.
