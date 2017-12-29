मुंबई के कमला मिल्स में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे से सकते में बॉलीवुड, ऐसे व्यक्त की संवेदना







My heart goes out to all those affected by the Kamala Mills tragedy. Prayers and thoughts ????

Saddened to read about the fire at Kamala mills and the loss of life. Condolences to all families affected. Safety regulations in our city have to be strengthened and adhered to.



Gutted to hear about the fire that broke out at #KamlaMills n the lives that were lost.condoleneces to the families. https://t.co/Vqjk00sv6H

Terrible to hear of the London Taxi fire & the tragic loss of lives. With such a high density of restaurants & offices at Kamala Mills & the like, they're sitting ducks for disasters, without stringent safety measures & enforcement



Extremely sad to hear about the massive fire that broke out last night @ club mojo in #KamlaMills my condolences with the families who lost their loved ones.

Saddened and shocked by the fire in #KamalaMills ... My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this moment of grief. Pray for a speedy recovery of those injured. #LowerParel



Deeply saddened to hear of the horrific fire at Kamala Mills Compound. It could be any one of us. My heart goes out to the families. May God give strength to the families to bear this loss.

मुंबई के कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड में लगी भीषण आग से 14 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई है. इस हादसे में करीब 12 लोग जख्मी हैं, जिन्हें करीब के अस्पतालों में भर्ती किया गया है. मुंबई में हुए इस हादसे से बॉलीवुड भी सकते में हैं.आपको बता दें कि घायलों में कई की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है. मरने वालों में 12 महिलाएं और दो पुरुष शामिल हैं. रेस्तरां में आग बुझाने के यंत्र नहीं थे, फायर एग्जिट पर सामान रखा था, लोगों को बाहर निकलने का रास्ता नहीं मिला. आग लगने पर रेस्तरां मैनेजमेन्ट के लोग फरार हो गए.