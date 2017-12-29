 Bollywood Celebs Shocked And Saddened By Kamala Mills Pub Fire
  मुंबई के कमला मिल्स में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे से सकते में बॉलीवुड, ऐसे व्यक्त की संवेदना
  मुंबई के कमला मिल्स में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे से सकते में बॉलीवुड, ऐसे व्यक्त की संवेदना

मुंबई के कमला मिल्स में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे से सकते में बॉलीवुड, ऐसे व्यक्त की संवेदना

बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े स्टार्स ने ट्विटर के जरिए इस मामले पर अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की. इनमें अजय देवगन , फरहान अख्तर जैसे कई नामी सितारों ने अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की.

By: | Updated: 29 Dec 2017 04:24 PM
Bollywood Celebs Shocked And Saddened By Kamala Mills Pub Fire
नई दिल्ली: मुंबई के कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड में लगी भीषण आग से 14 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई है. इस हादसे में करीब 12 लोग जख्मी हैं, जिन्हें करीब के अस्पतालों में भर्ती किया गया है. मुंबई में हुए इस हादसे से बॉलीवुड भी सकते में हैं.















































आपको बता दें कि घायलों में कई की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है. मरने वालों में 12 महिलाएं और दो पुरुष शामिल हैं. रेस्तरां में आग बुझाने के यंत्र नहीं थे, फायर एग्जिट पर सामान रखा था, लोगों को बाहर निकलने का रास्ता नहीं मिला. आग लगने पर रेस्तरां मैनेजमेन्ट के लोग फरार हो गए.

