गुरुग्राम में स्कूल बस पर हुए हमले पर भड़का बॉलीवुड का गुस्सा, बताया आतंकवादी करतूत

नई दिल्ली: संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' की रिलीज का विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे श्री राजपूत करणी सेना के कार्यकताओं ने बुद्धवार को गुरुग्राम में बच्चों और स्टाफ को ले जा रही एक स्कूल बस पर हमला कर दिया था. इस आतंकवादी करतूत की बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने कड़ी निंदा की है. आपको बता दें कि हमलावरों ने गुरुग्राम में बच्चों और स्टाफ को ले जा रही एक स्कूल बस पर पत्थर भी फेंके थे. सोशल मीडिया पर वॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज ने इस हरकत को लेकर ट्वीट किए हैं जिनके जरिए उन्होंने समाज पर सवाल उठाए हैं.

फरहान अख्तर : स्कूल बस पर हमला करना आंदोलन नहीं है. यह आतंकवाद है. जिन लोगों ने यह किया वे आतंकवादी हैं. कृपया उनको यही कहें.



Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such.

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 25, 2018



Children of my country shiver with fear and cry....as karni Sena attacks a school bus....The elected Government looks the other way..The opposition party diplomatically reacts...aren’t u all ashamed to trade our children’s safety ..for ur vote bank politics..#justasking



— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 24, 2018



प्रकाश राज : करणी सेना ने एक स्कूल बस पर हमला किया, मेरे देश के बच्चे भय से कांप रहे हैं और रो रहे हैं. सरकार मुंह फेरे हुए है. विपक्षी पार्टियां कूटनीतिक रूप से प्रतिक्रिया दे रही हैं..क्या आप सबको हमारे बच्चों की सुरक्षा की ताक पर अपनी वोट बैंक की राजनीति करने पर शर्मिदगी नहीं महसूस हो रही.

सुधीर मिश्रा : इन दिनों कोई भी कृत्य चाहे वह परोपकारी हो नफरत भरा, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लोगों को खुश करने के लिए किया जाता है. मैं यह जानना चाहता हूं कि वे कौन लोग हैं जो बच्चों के ऊपर हमले का समर्थन करते हैं.



They are attacking children now , for Whoever's sake do something.

— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 24, 2018







Every act of benevolence or hatred these days is done to please a constituency. I want to know who are the people who support an attack on children.



— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 24, 2018



विशाल डडलानी : प्रिय नरेंद्र मोदी जी. आज ही भाजपा सरकार के नेतृत्व वाले एक राज्य में स्कूली बच्चों से भरी बस पर गुंडों ने हमला किया. यह 'बहस' नंवबर से हो रही है. चार राज्यों में आपकी सरकार अपराधियों के एक झुंड को काबू करने में विफल रही है. क्या कम से कम आप उन लोगों की सार्वजनिक रूप से निंदा करेंगे?



Dear @narendramodi ji. Just today, in a BJP-run state, a bus full of school children were attacked by goons. This "discussion" has been on since November. Your Govts in 4 states have been unable to contain a bunch of criminals. Could you please denounce them publicly, at least? https://t.co/JiUB7r3lIT

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 24, 2018



Indian voters I hope you are watching the news today. Remember this. Children in a school bus were stoned today. #SorryKids



— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 24, 2018









Dear @INCIndia we are as surprised by your quiet as we are about everyone else's. Just so you know. A good opposition should be out there in the streets seeking justice. You are as responsible for this chaos as anyone else.

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 24, 2018



We call ourself progressive India?? https://t.co/ZKVysArnrX disgusted by this news! I would personally hang the cultprits! Saving honour of your past you messing up your present and future and attack a bus full of kids? No REAL Rajput would do something so terrible! Shame on you!



— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 24, 2018



अनुभव सिन्हा : प्रिय भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस, हम आपकी चुप्पी से उतना ही हैरान हैं, जितनी औरों के चुप्पी साधने से. एक बढ़िया विपक्षी पार्टी को इंसाफ के लिए सड़कों पर होना चाहिए. आप इस अराजकता के लिए उतने ही जिम्मेदार हैं जितना कोई और.राज कुंद्रा : हम खुद को प्रगतिशील भारत कहते हैं? इस खबर से नफरत हो गई हैं. मैं व्यक्तिगत तौर पर अपराधियों को फांसी पर लटका दूंगा. अतीत के सम्मान की रक्षा के लिए तुम अपना वर्तमान और भविष्य बर्बाद कर रहे हो और बच्चों से भरी बस पर हमला कर रहे हो? कोई भी सच्चा राजपूत ऐसे जघन्य काम नहीं करेगा. शर्म आती है तुम पर.शिरीश कुंदेर : जो बची-खुची इज्जत बची थी, वह भी बच्चों के स्कूल बस पर हमला करने से चली गई.