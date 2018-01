वोग मैगजीन के कवर पर दिखेंगी दीपिका पादुकोण, रेड हॉट अवतार में कराया है फोटोशूट

In our Happy Issue (out February 1, 2018), Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) reveals the one project she is most excited about currently. “I’m thrilled... I’m so thrilled,” says our cover star. Head to Vogue.in to find out what she’s talking about Photographed by: Mazen Abusrour (@mazenabusrour). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)Hair: Yianni Tsapatori/Faze Management (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up: Anil Chinnappa (@anilc68)

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:38pm PST