Video: दीपिका पादुकोण ने फिर से कराया रॉयल फोटोशूट, सब्यासाची ने पोस्ट की तस्वीरें

नई दिल्ली: 25 जनवरी को रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में दीपिका पादुकोण ने रानी पद्मावती का किरदार निभाया था. इस रोल के लिए दीपिका की फैंस समेत सेलिब्रिटीज तारीफें करते नहीं थक रहे हैं. वहीं दीपिका से भी फिल्म की रिलीज के बाद अभी तक इस रोल का रंग उतरा नहीं हैं. एक बार फिर से उन्होंने राजस्थानी लुक में फोटोशूट कराया है जिसकी तस्वीरें फैंशन डिजाइनर सब्यासाची ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की है. तस्वीरों के साथ साथ सब्यासाची ने इस फोटोशूट के वीडियो भी इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए फैंस के साथ साझा किया है.
तस्वीरों में दीपिका बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं. बता दें कि उन्होंने फेमस फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी के लिए ये फोटोशूट कराया है. दीपिका ने बिंदी के साथ राजस्थानी मांग टीका लगाया हुआ है जो उनके इस लुक में जान डाल रहा है. यूं तो दीपिका कई बार साड़ी में नजर आईं है लेकिन उनके इस लुक की बात ही अलग है. सोशल मीडिया पर दीपिका की इन तस्वीरों को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है.
The homes of North Calcutta always fascinate me. Through winding lanes and decrepit alleys, one often stumbles upon ‘Paradise lost’. Humble tea stalls, crumbling book binding factories and dingy mustard oil presseries make way for forlorn palaces and music rooms of erstwhile ‘zamindars’. A lesson in sheer hedonistic maximalism. Osler and Baccarat chandeliers, completely engulfed in a shroud of cobwebs occasionally twinkling in the late afternoon sunlight, Devonshire china holding on for dear life on creaky cabinets, jostling for space amidst hand-painted tin and an occasional Lifebuoy soap perched precariously on a silver salver. Works of great European and Bengali masters co-existing in communal harmony with a calendar from a local pharmaceutical company, a withering taxidermy and Fuji-colour rendered black and white family portraits. As a parakeet and a cockatoo chirp in unison from the courtyard, my fingers swipe the dust from the walls to unveil yet another treasure. A hand-painted wallpaper from Paris, finely outlined with 18 carat gold! And one thought one knew the city! Video Courtesy: Sabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
बतातें चलें कि दीपिका ने फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले भी पद्मावत लुक में एक फोटोशूट कराया था जिसे फैंस ने काफी पसंद किया था. फिल्मों की बात करें तो दीपिका हाल ही में 'पद्मावत' में नजर आईं थीं. फिल्म इंडस्ट्री दीपिका की फिल्म में उनकी तारीफें करती नहीं थक रही है. इसके साथ ही फिल्म का रिलीज की पहले से विवादों के साथ चोली दामन का साथ बना हुआ था.
In 2002, I rented my first apartment. And moved in there with my tailors and pattern makers. It was all under a thousand square feet. It would become my home, my factory and my atelier! I hand-painted the walls in ‘Bengal Red’ with motifs of flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life! The horses back then did look like rabbits and one bird I am sure looked a bit like a nondescript reptile. Old habits die hard and so a better version of the tree of life makes a second appearance. In Coromandel Red – dextrously hand-painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Video Courtesy: Sabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर काफी अच्छा प्रदर्शन करते हुए 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई कर ली है. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ रणवीर सिंह खिलजी की भूमिका में नजर आए थे साथ ही शाहिद कपूर ने इस फिल्म में राजा रावल रतन सिंह का रोल निभाया था. फिल्म को संयज लीला भंसाली ने डायरेक्ट किया हैं.
If you grew up in Bengal at the time I was growing up, sometime between late seventies and early eighties, you would know that the consumer was the designer. I spent hours watching my mother and her friends stretching organdy sarees over hand frames and hand painting exotic blooms on them. More often than not, they would match the blooms in their sarees to the real blooms on their hair. Talk about style! This is my homage to them. My mother and all her Bengal art school friends. What they lacked in terms of resources, they always over compensated with imagination. That is the true art of dressing well and good housekeeping! Video Courtesy: Sabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
