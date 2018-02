मैच में फील्डिंग के दौरान फैंस ने विराट कोहली से कहा- शादी मुबारक

And here's the video 😍😍💕💕 He saw the poster and waved at them too how sweet.. 😭😍❤ @Regranned from @_virushkaa_ - ❤😻 #VirUshka ❤@virat.kohli @anushkasharma - #regrann . #virushka #Virushkaslays #viratkohli #anushkasharma #followforfollow #followforlikes #followforfollowback #lykforlyks

A post shared by ❤ VIRUSHKA LOVER ❤ (@virushka_slayz) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:04am PST