 हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज ने ब्रजके बच्चे को लिया गोद, सोश मीडिया पर पोस्ट की तस्वीरें/ hollywood actress Marie Avgeropoulos adopts underprivileged child
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज ने भारतीय बच्चे को लिया गोद, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की तस्वीरें
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज ने भारतीय बच्चे को लिया गोद, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की तस्वीरें

हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज ने भारतीय बच्चे को लिया गोद, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की तस्वीरें

मैरी एगरोपोलॉज हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस भारत की संस्कृति के समझने के लिए यहां आईं हुई हैं. ऐसे में भागवान श्रीकृष्ण को और करीब से जानने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के ब्रज में पहुंची जहां वो स्कूल के बच्चों के साथ समय बिता रही हैं.

By: | Updated: 16 Apr 2018 10:57 AM
hollywood actress Marie Avgeropoulos adopts underprivileged child

नई दिल्ली: मैरी एगरोपोलॉज हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस भारत की संस्कृति के समझने के लिए यहां आईं हुई हैं. ऐसे में भागवान श्रीकृष्ण को और करीब से जानने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के ब्रज में पहुंची जहां वो स्कूल के बच्चों के साथ समय बिता रही हैं. इतना ही नहीं मैरी सोशल वर्क में काफी उत्साह दिखा रही हैं. जिसका गवाह है उनका सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट. भारत घूमने के दौरान मैरी मथुरा के संदीपन मुनी में एक स्कूल पहुंची थीं.


यहां उन्होंने बच्चों के साथ काफी वक्त बिताया. इसकी तस्वीरें उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर भी पोस्ट की हैं. बता दें कि एफएफएलवी यानि फूड फॉर लाइफ संस्था द्वारा गरीब बच्चों के लिए चलाए गए इस स्कूल में पहुंचने के बाद ने स्कूल के एक बच्चे को गोद भी लिया. मैरी गोद लिए गए बच्चे की पढ़ाई-लिखाई का पूरा खर्च उठाएंगी. मैरी के इस कदम को काफी सराहा जा रहा है.






मैरी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर रश्मी और गौरी नाम की दो स्कूली छात्राओं के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर करते हुए एक इमोशनल पोस्ट भी लिखी. इस पोस्ट में मैरी ने बताया कि दोनों छात्राओं के पिता उनकी एक साल पहले गैरकानूनी रूप से शादी करना चाहते थे लेकिन एफएफएलवी संस्था ने उन्हे ऐसा करने से रोका और अब दोनों छात्राएं वापस अपनी अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए स्कूल आने लगी हैं. छात्राओं के वापस स्कूल लौटने से वह भी काफी खुश हैं, अब वो भविष्य में अपने सपने पूरे कर सकेंगी. एक दिन वह शादी करेंगी लेकिन अपनी मर्जी से.






एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज कनाडा की मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेस में से हैं, जो हॉलीवुड फिल्म sci-fi सीरीज के लिए जानी जाती हैं. बता दें मैरी साल 2017 में फूड फॉर लाइफ संस्था के साथ जुड़ीं थीं और उन्होंने लॉस एंजेलिस में भी इस संस्था के नाम (Food for Life Vrindavan) का इवेंट भी ऑर्गनाइज किया है.






मैरी अपना करियर साल 2009 में आई फिल्म I Love You Beth Cooper से शुरू किया था. इंडिया टुडे की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि भारत घूमने को लेकर मैरी का कहना है कि 'मुझे इस विजिट के दौरान भगवान कृष्ण के बारे में जानने और भारत के कल्चर को करीब से जानने का मौका मिला है'.






यहां देखिए मैरी के इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट की गई कुछ तस्वीरें औप वीडियोज-














Day 3 has been my hardest day. The reason I am still smiling is that the people living in these conditions - homes I can’t even stand up in, built out of trash, swarming with bugs and floors made from cow dung… they are not standing around crying about it. So how can I in front of them? When I met these vibrant girls at school, all “put together,” I could never imagine that this is what they call home. This mother is younger than I. With 4 kids she ran from her abusive, alcoholic husband with no money… and still she smiled, welcomed me and fights for her kids to have a future. Today she gave me strength and to me is the definition of a strong woman. Donate thru bio. #SheMustCount #FoodForLifeVrindavan #LetGirlsLearn @withoutxfilms @fflvindia


A post shared by Marie Avgeropoulos (@marieavgeropoulos) on








फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: hollywood actress Marie Avgeropoulos adopts underprivileged child
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story बेटी श्वेता की वजह से गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे हैं अमिताभ बच्चन
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ट्रेंडिंग

IPL 2018: हार के बावजूद धोनी ने बना डाला 11 सालों में अपना सबसे बड़ा स्कोर

IPL 2018: हार के बावजूद धोनी ने बना डाला 11 सालों में अपना सबसे बड़ा स्कोर

IPL 11: ड्वेन ब्रावो ने की कल रात विस्फोटक पारी खेलने वाले क्रिस गेल की मदद

IPL 11: ड्वेन ब्रावो ने की कल रात विस्फोटक पारी खेलने वाले क्रिस गेल की मदद

चेन्नई के खिलाफ शानदार जीत के बाद क्रिस गेल ने दिया बयान

चेन्नई के खिलाफ शानदार जीत के बाद क्रिस गेल ने दिया बयान

KXIPvCSK: 'सुपर एनकाउंटर' में पंजाब ने मैच जीता, धोनी ने दिल

KXIPvCSK: 'सुपर एनकाउंटर' में पंजाब ने मैच जीता, धोनी ने दिल

IPL 2018: धोनी ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, पंजाब ने चेन्नई को चार रन से हराया

IPL 2018: धोनी ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, पंजाब ने चेन्नई को चार रन से हराया

KXIP vs CSK: बेकार गई कप्तान धोनी की पारी, सीजन-11 में सीएसके को मिली पहली हार

KXIP vs CSK: बेकार गई कप्तान धोनी की पारी, सीजन-11 में सीएसके को मिली पहली हार

View More »