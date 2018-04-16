हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज ने भारतीय बच्चे को लिया गोद, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की तस्वीरें

नई दिल्ली: मैरी एगरोपोलॉज हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस भारत की संस्कृति के समझने के लिए यहां आईं हुई हैं. ऐसे में भागवान श्रीकृष्ण को और करीब से जानने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के ब्रज में पहुंची जहां वो स्कूल के बच्चों के साथ समय बिता रही हैं. इतना ही नहीं मैरी सोशल वर्क में काफी उत्साह दिखा रही हैं. जिसका गवाह है उनका सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट. भारत घूमने के दौरान मैरी मथुरा के संदीपन मुनी में एक स्कूल पहुंची थीं.
यहां उन्होंने बच्चों के साथ काफी वक्त बिताया. इसकी तस्वीरें उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर भी पोस्ट की हैं. बता दें कि एफएफएलवी यानि फूड फॉर लाइफ संस्था द्वारा गरीब बच्चों के लिए चलाए गए इस स्कूल में पहुंचने के बाद ने स्कूल के एक बच्चे को गोद भी लिया. मैरी गोद लिए गए बच्चे की पढ़ाई-लिखाई का पूरा खर्च उठाएंगी. मैरी के इस कदम को काफी सराहा जा रहा है.
1 year ago these two sisters, Rashmi and Gauri, aged 13 and 14, disappeared from school. Their father had decided to illegally arrange marriages for both of them. #FFLV child protection team stepped in & took a strong lawful stand to stop the dual child marriage & get the girls back in our classrooms. I am thrilled to announce that now the girls are back in school, in control of their own destiny and have dreams for their own future. They may one day get married, maybe not - but that’s their choice. ⬆️LINK IN BIO ⬆️Watch their heartbreaking story with a promising outcome in my documentary series. #endchildmarriage #genderequality #shemustcount #india #educationfirst @fflvindia
मैरी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर रश्मी और गौरी नाम की दो स्कूली छात्राओं के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर करते हुए एक इमोशनल पोस्ट भी लिखी. इस पोस्ट में मैरी ने बताया कि दोनों छात्राओं के पिता उनकी एक साल पहले गैरकानूनी रूप से शादी करना चाहते थे लेकिन एफएफएलवी संस्था ने उन्हे ऐसा करने से रोका और अब दोनों छात्राएं वापस अपनी अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए स्कूल आने लगी हैं. छात्राओं के वापस स्कूल लौटने से वह भी काफी खुश हैं, अब वो भविष्य में अपने सपने पूरे कर सकेंगी. एक दिन वह शादी करेंगी लेकिन अपनी मर्जी से.
एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज कनाडा की मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेस में से हैं, जो हॉलीवुड फिल्म sci-fi सीरीज के लिए जानी जाती हैं. बता दें मैरी साल 2017 में फूड फॉर लाइफ संस्था के साथ जुड़ीं थीं और उन्होंने लॉस एंजेलिस में भी इस संस्था के नाम (Food for Life Vrindavan) का इवेंट भी ऑर्गनाइज किया है.
This young girl is on the waitlist for a sponsor at an FFLV school. Her Mom explains to us how she was married at 12 and didn’t get the opportunity to study because her childhood was lost to marriage. She really wants this opportunity for her daughter and you can make that happen. This is how we break the cycle of poverty and old traditions by educating girls. Sponsor a girl today through the FFLV program. If you educate a girl you educate an entire village. ⬆️LINK IN BIO ⬆️ to watch my documentary journey to where specifically your donations go. #shemustcount #letgirlslearn #womenempowerment #education #india @fflvindia #unicef #genderequality #endchildmarriage @withoutxfilms
मैरी अपना करियर साल 2009 में आई फिल्म I Love You Beth Cooper से शुरू किया था. इंडिया टुडे की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि भारत घूमने को लेकर मैरी का कहना है कि 'मुझे इस विजिट के दौरान भगवान कृष्ण के बारे में जानने और भारत के कल्चर को करीब से जानने का मौका मिला है'.
I can hardly believe it’s been a year since I was here in India & helping Racha and her family move into their first real home. Might look basic to most of us but this was a dream come true for this single Mom and her three kids. Racha has spent her first year in school with #FFLV and Is making huge strides in her education & confidence. More to follow. ⬆️ Full documentary Link in Bio ⬆️ on how you can help save a girls life towards her own choice and an education to prevent her being a statistic of the 15 million girls every year that are forced into child’s marriage . #shemustcount #letgirlslearn @fflvindia
यहां देखिए मैरी के इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट की गई कुछ तस्वीरें औप वीडियोज-
Cows in the Hindu culture are considered sacred, and are well taken care of here because they provide milk. Bulls till the farming land and for #FFLV they pull the bull carts to school to ensure the girls get there and back free from harassment. This provides a sustainable and eco friendly method of transportation and a milk is important part of the everyday diet for the girls. The irony is despite being so sacred to these people is they are often abandoned . This particular cow shelter I visited partners with the school and takes in abandoned street cows and takes great care of them . @fflvindia @withoutxfilms #shemustcount #ecofriendly #india
My first day at the FFLV school started with the girls applying Tilaka to my forward, a sign of welcome and honour they do every morning. Some of the stories I heard today about girls being kidnapped, raped and treated less than human left me disgusted and saddened. But in my interview with Sri Radhika - Child Protection Team at Food For Life Vrindavan - I got the feeling at least this organization is making a difference. "We teach the girls this is not a hopeless situation they can do something about it and speak out with our help and support." #SheMustCount @fflvindia @withoutXfilms #donatenowthrubiolink #documentarycomingsoon produced by @olivertrevena
Day 3 has been my hardest day. The reason I am still smiling is that the people living in these conditions - homes I can’t even stand up in, built out of trash, swarming with bugs and floors made from cow dung… they are not standing around crying about it. So how can I in front of them? When I met these vibrant girls at school, all “put together,” I could never imagine that this is what they call home. This mother is younger than I. With 4 kids she ran from her abusive, alcoholic husband with no money… and still she smiled, welcomed me and fights for her kids to have a future. Today she gave me strength and to me is the definition of a strong woman. Donate thru bio. #SheMustCount #FoodForLifeVrindavan #LetGirlsLearn @withoutxfilms @fflvindia
Today I start my journey in Vrindavan , India. I am here to make sure 1000's of girls attend school so that they are not forced into child marriage/ labour & pregnancy as young as 13 on top of malnutrition & extreme poverty . I am here to make a 6 part series to take you along on this emotional ride but also ask for your support for these girls who need our help. #SheMustCount #FoodForLifeVrindavan #LetGirlsLearn #EmpowerGirls @FFLVIndia @WithoutXFilms ⭐️LINK IN BIO ⭐️
