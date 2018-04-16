हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज ने भारतीय बच्चे को लिया गोद, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की तस्वीरें

1 year ago these two sisters, Rashmi and Gauri, aged 13 and 14, disappeared from school. Their father had decided to illegally arrange marriages for both of them. #FFLV child protection team stepped in & took a strong lawful stand to stop the dual child marriage & get the girls back in our classrooms. I am thrilled to announce that now the girls are back in school, in control of their own destiny and have dreams for their own future. They may one day get married, maybe not - but that’s their choice. ⬆️LINK IN BIO ⬆️Watch their heartbreaking story with a promising outcome in my documentary series. #endchildmarriage #genderequality #shemustcount #india #educationfirst @fflvindia

