ZERO के सेट पर शाहरुख खान कर रहे हैं कुछ खास, फैंस के साथ शेयर की ये खास बात

I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast’
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2018
फिल्म में शाहरुख एक बौने की भूमिका में हैं. राय के अनुसार, यह एक कहानी है, जो किसी के जीवन में खामियों के साथ जीना सिखाती है. फिल्म का टीजर 1 जनवरी को जारी हुआ था, जिसमें बौने शाहरुख नाचते हुए नजर आए थे.
A poem I read on way to work...’ I don’t pay attention to the world ending,
it has ended for me
many times
And began again in the morning. pic.twitter.com/MHwkXeaUdg
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 27, 2018
यह फिल्म 21 दिसबंर को जारी होगी. इसमें अनुष्का शर्मा और कैटरीना कैफ प्रमुख भूमिका में हैं. दोनों कलाकार इससे पहले 'जब तक है जान' में नजर आ चुके हैं.
