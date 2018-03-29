 i am loving & living making Zero the Film tweets shah rukh khan
  ZERO के सेट पर शाहरुख खान कर रहे हैं कुछ खास, फैंस के साथ शेयर की ये खास बात
  • ZERO के सेट पर शाहरुख खान कर रहे हैं कुछ खास, फैंस के साथ शेयर की ये खास बात

ZERO के सेट पर शाहरुख खान कर रहे हैं कुछ खास, फैंस के साथ शेयर की ये खास बात

सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान का कहना है कि वह अपनी आगामी फिल्म 'जीरो' के निर्माण का आनंद ले रहे हैं. शाहरुख ने गुरुवार को ट्विटर पर फिल्म निर्देशक आनंद एल.राय का आभार व्यक्त किया.

Updated: 29 Mar 2018 06:20 PM
i am loving & living making Zero the Film tweets shah rukh khan
नई दिल्ली: सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान का कहना है कि वह अपनी आगामी फिल्म 'जीरो' के निर्माण का आनंद ले रहे हैं. शाहरुख ने गुरुवार को ट्विटर पर फिल्म निर्देशक आनंद एल.राय का आभार व्यक्त किया. उन्होंने लिखा, "मैं फिल्म 'जीरो' के निर्माण का आनंद ले रहा हूं. आनंद एल.राय और पूरी टीम का धन्यवाद. इसका वर्णन करने का एकमात्र तरीका यह है, 'मैं एक बच्चे में बहुत तेजी से बढ़ रहा हूं .. बहुत तेज'."





फिल्म में शाहरुख एक बौने की भूमिका में हैं. राय के अनुसार, यह एक कहानी है, जो किसी के जीवन में खामियों के साथ जीना सिखाती है. फिल्म का टीजर 1 जनवरी को जारी हुआ था, जिसमें बौने शाहरुख नाचते हुए नजर आए थे.




यह फिल्म 21 दिसबंर को जारी होगी. इसमें अनुष्का शर्मा और कैटरीना कैफ प्रमुख भूमिका में हैं. दोनों कलाकार इससे पहले 'जब तक है जान' में नजर आ चुके हैं.

i am loving & living making Zero the Film tweets shah rukh khan
