विराट कोहली बोले- अनुष्का के साथ शादी मेरे लिए ज्यादा जरूरी था...

Virat Anushka. Rohit with wife and shikhar with wife and other members of Indian cricket team left for two month South Africa tour early this morning. #southafrica #cricket #viratkohli #anushkasharma #virushka #honeymoon #newyear #newlyweds #justmarried #instagood

A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:38pm PST