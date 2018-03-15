 PHOTOS: प्रिया प्रकाश ने कराया ऐसा फोटोशूट, जरा सी देर में इंटरनेट पर हो गया वायरल/ internet sensation priya prakash warriar photoshoot viral over social media
देश ही नहीं बल्कि पूरी दुनिया को अपनी आंखों के इशारों पर नचाने वाली मलयालम अभिनेत्री प्रिया प्रकाश इस बार अपने फोटोशूट को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं.

नई दिल्ली: देश ही नहीं बल्कि पूरी दुनिया को अपनी आंखों के इशारों पर नचाने वाली मलयालम अभिनेत्री प्रिया प्रकाश एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं. इस बार प्रिया अपने किसी वीडियो के कारण नहीं बल्कि हाल ही में कराए फोटोशूट को लेकर फैंस के बीच चर्चा का सबब बनती नजर आ रही है. प्रिया के फोटोशूट की इन तस्वीरों को woodpecker photography के एकाउंट से सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया गया है.


इन तस्वीरो में प्रिया पिंक कलर के गाउन में बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आ रही है. फोटोशूट की एक तस्वीर प्रिया ने अपने एकाउंट पर भी पोस्ट की है. इस तस्वीर को देखने के बाद फैंस प्रिया की किसी राजकुमारी से तुलना कर रहे हैं.






photography : anaz jaffer client : Diva Women's Clothing Store actress : priya varrier


प्रिया ने ये फोटोशूट एक फैशन ब्रैंड के लिए कराया है जिसे फैंस कापी पसंद कर रहे हैं. इस फोटोशूट में भी प्रिया के एक्सप्रेशंस से नजरे हटा पाना सभी के लिए काफी मुश्किल है.






photography : anaz jaffer client : Diva Women's Clothing Store actress : priya varrier


स्कूल गर्ल के बाद प्रिया का ये अंदाज भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है. आपको बता दें कि 'उरु अदार लव' प्रिया प्रकाश की डेब्यू फिल्म है लेकिन वे इसके रिलीज से पहले ही काफी चर्चा में आ गई हैं.






photography : anaz jaffer client : Diva Women's Clothing Store actress : priya varrier


'उरु अदार लव' 3 मार्च को रिलीज होगी. प्यार में इशारों की भाषा को दिखाता ये गाना फेसबुक से लेकर यू-ट्यूब पर सबसे ज्यादा लोकप्रिय बना हुआ है.






फिल्म स्कूल स्टूडेंट की लाइफ पर आधारित है जिसमें टीनएज में पनपे प्रेम की कहानी दिखाई गई है. फिल्म के गाने के वीडियो का एक क्लिप सोशल मीडिया पर बेहिसाब वायरल हुआ था जिसमें प्रिया आंखो से अपने प्यार का इजहार करती नजर आ रही थी.






इस क्लिप को लेकर सभी अपने स्कूल के दिनों को याद करने के लिए मजबूर हो गए थे. प्रिया को इसी क्लिप ने दुनिया भर में मशहूर कर दिया था.





