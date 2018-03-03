बर्थ डे से पहले जाह्न्वी कपूर ने मम्मी श्रीदेवी को याद कर सभी से मांगी ये अनमोल चीज, भावुक हो जाएंगे आप

नई दिल्ली: 7 मार्च को जाह्न्वी कपूर अपना 21वां जन्मदिन मनाने जा रही हैं लेकिन ये उनका पहला बर्थडे होगा जब उनकी मम्मी श्रीदेवी उनके साथ नहीं होंगी और न ही उन्हें विश करेंगी. ऐसे में अपने बर्थडे से पहले ही जाह्न्वी ने सभी से एक विश मांगी है जिसे जानने के बाद हर कोई इमोशनल होने वाला है. दरअसल, 24 फरवरी को श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद जाह्न्वी कपूर ने पहली बार सोशल मीडिया पर श्रीदेवी की याद में एक लेकर पोस्ट किया है साथ ही उन्होंने बेहद भावुक कैप्शन भी दिया है.
जाह्नवी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर मां की तस्वीरों को शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि ''मेरे बर्थडे पर मैं आप लोगों से इतना कहना चाहती हूं कि आप अपने पेरेंट्स से प्यार करें.'' अपनी मां को याद करते हुए जाह्नवी कपूर ने लिखा है, ''मेरे दिल में तकलीफ देने वाला खालीपन आ गया है, पर मैं जानती हूं कि मुझे इसके साथ ही जीना सीखना होगा. इस खालीपन के साथ भी मैं आपके प्यार को महसूस कर सकती हूं. मैं आपको महसूस करती हूं कि किस तरह से आपने दर्द और उदासी से मुझे बचाया है. जब भी मैं अपनी आंखें बंद करती हूं तो मेरे पास याद करने को सिर्फ अच्छी बातें ही हैं.''
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
जाह्नवी ने आगे लिखा, ''मेरे दोस्त हमेशा कहते थे कि मैं बहुत खुश रहती हूं, लेकिन अब मुझे मालूम चल रहा है कि मेरी ये खुशी आपकी वजह से थी. आपके होते हुए मेरे लिए कोई भी समस्या बड़ी नहीं थी. आपकी वजह से मुझे कभी किसी दूसरे की जरूरत भी नहीं पड़ी. आप मेरी आत्मा का हिस्सा हैं. मेरी बेस्ट फ्रेंड, मेरी लिए हर चीज की वजह आप ही हैं. मां मैं आपके लिए गर्व की वजह बनना चाहती हूं. मैं हर सुबह इसी बात को याद करूंगी. क्योंकि मैं जानती हूं आप यहीं हैं, मैं आपको महसूस कर सकती हूं.''
बोनी कपूर और श्रीदेवी के रिश्ते को लेकर बेटी जाह्न्वी ने कही ये बड़ी बात
जाह्नवी ने लिखा, ''आप मेरे अंदर हैं. आप खुशी में हैं, आप पापा में हैं. हमारे बीच जो भी है वह बहुत मजबूत है. यह बेशक से पूरा ना हो लेकिन शायद ये आगे बढ़ने के लिए काफी हो सकता है.''
आखिरी में जाह्नवी कपूर ने कहा, ''आप लोगों से जो प्यार और साथ हमें मिला है उसके लिए बहुत शुक्रिया.'' आपको बता दें कि जाह्न्वी कपूर इसी साल करण जौहर की फिल्म 'धड़क' में ईशान खट्टर के साथ बॉलीवुड डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. इसके लिए श्रीदेवी उन्हें काफी समय से तैयार कर रही थीं.
