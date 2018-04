Video: 'ढल गया दिन, हो गई शाम...' के थीम पर जितेन्द्र ने मनाया 76वां बर्थडे, डांस करते हुए काटा केक

It should be illegal to be this young at 76!! Jeetendra powers on and shows age is truly just a number as he celebrates his birthday with friends and fam ???????? As an aside from these party visuals, our cameras have often spotted the actor coming out to watch movies at a theatre in Juhu all by himself.... speaks a lot about his enthusiasm for life and at the end of the day, that’s what keeps people young at heart ❤️❤️ FOLLOW ???? @voompla INQUIRIES ???? @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #jeetendra #tussharkapoor #ektakapoor #tusharkapoor #shobhakapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #mumbaidaily #mumbaidiaries #mumbaiscenes #mumbai #76thbirthday #76yearsyoung #76yearsold #76notout #ageisjustanumber #ageisonlyanumber #ageisastateofmind #baarbaaryehdinaaye #partytym #delhidiaries #delhiscenes #delhidaily #desigirl #indianactress #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodstylefile

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT