Vogue India के लिए करीना कपूर ने कराया है फोटोशूट, कवर पेज पर दिखेंगी

Entering 2018 with our January cover girl #KareenaKapoorKhan who aces the art of having it all! Photographed by: Errikos Andreou (@errikosandreouphoto). Styled by: Anaita Shroff­ Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Gabriel Georgiou/Anima Creative Management (@georgiougabriel).Make-up: Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor). Photographer’s agency: DEU: CreativeManagement. Production: Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Location courtesy: Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand (@amanpuri)

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Dec 28, 2017 at 5:24pm PST