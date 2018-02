प्रिया प्रकाश को तो जान लिया अब उस लड़के को भी जानें जिसने आंखों के इशारों से जीते लाखों दिल

Thank you everyone for your love that you have been showing us and I don’t know what more to say because it make me feel happier than ever when you all took it close to hearts. ???? “Oru Adaar Love” This title itself says more romance to come.So keep supporting and spread love. @omar_lulu_ the man behind this magic and the entire team that encouraged me to do this magic on the screen. Love you people #oruadaarlove

A post shared by Mohammed Roshan (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:57pm PST