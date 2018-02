LFW 2018: रैंप पर कंगना ने बिखेरे जलवे, कहा- करियर के साथ कोई समझौता नहीं

Stunning in @shyamalbhumika, Kangana Ranaut takes to the ramp at #LFWSR18. #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #NexaLifestyle @nexaexperience @lakmeindia

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on Feb 4, 2018 at 5:55am PST