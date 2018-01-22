फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड में छा गईं मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर, रेड गाउन में दिखा ग्लैमरस अवतार

मानुषी की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद की जा रही हैं.
“The red lady meets the black lady” #jiofilmfareawards
A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on
मानुषी ने मंच पर सुपरस्टार शाहरूख खान और रणवीर सिंह के साथ खूब मस्ती भी की.
मानुषी जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. हाल ही में ऐसी खबरें थीं कि बॉलीवुड के जाने माने फिल्ममेकर करन जौहर की फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' से मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर को बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. लेकिन करन जौहर ने इसे महज अफवाह बताया है. करन जौहर ने कहा है कि 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' में मानुषी छिल्लर नहीं हैं.
Million dollar picture! Asia/India's first Mr World @rohit_khandelwal77 and @missworld 2017 @manushi_chhillar clicked at the red carpet of #JioFilmfareAwards Manushi wearing @sonaakshiraaj Clutch by @jimmychoo Jewellery by @curiocottagejewelry Fashion director @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist @stylestashofficial Assisted by @aditieee Make up @sitalmakeup
A post shared by www.beautypageants.in (@missindiaorg) on
इस शो के दौरान मानुषी के साथ रणवीर सिंह ने एक सेल्फी भी ली जिसे फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.
मानुषी का कहना है कि उनके पास कई ऑफर्स हैं लेकिन अभी उन्होंने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है. अब उनके फैंस को उनकी डेब्यू फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है.
इसके अलावा इन दिनों मानुषी अपनी सेक्सी फोटोशूट को लेकर चर्चा में हैं. ये फोटोशूट मानुषी ने डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर के लिए कराया है. यहां दखें फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें
यहां देखिए फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड के दौरान ली गई मानुषी की कुछ तस्वीरें-
♥️ | @manushi_chhillar in an outfit by @sonaakshiraaj, jewellery by @curiocottagejewelry, clutch by @jimmychoo for the @filmfare awards 2018 | Fashion Director @rockystarofficial | #MissWorld #MissWorld2017 #FlimfareAwards2018 #RedRiddingHood #Stylegram #Ootn #GirlOnFire #Slaying #GirlPower #JioFlimfareAwards | Assisted by @aditieee
A post shared by Sheefa J Gilani (@stylestashofficial) on
Exclusive last night King #SRK and Miss World #ManushiChhillar at#FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/DYEKHJ4nNe
— SRK's ѕιgnaтυre (@Banty_Srkian) January 21, 2018
Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar and Mr World 2016, Rohit Khandelwal grace the red carpet at India's biggest movie awards, Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.#MissWorld #MrWorld #MissWorldTime #JioFilmfareAwards #JioFilmfareAwards2018 #ManushiChhillar #RohitKhandelwal pic.twitter.com/tStiTPW8KT
— Miss World 2017 (@MissWorldTime) January 20, 2018
#MissWorld2017, #ManushiChhillar walks the #RedCarpet. #MissWorld #JioFilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards #Filmfare pic.twitter.com/pF7z8wPaAo
— salil sand (@isalilsand) January 20, 2018
