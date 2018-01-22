 Manushi Chhillar at Jio Filmfare Awards 2018
फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड में छा गईं मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर, रेड गाउन में दिखा ग्लैमरस अवतार

यहां पर अपने रेड हॉट लुक की वजह से मानुषी ने सबका ध्यान अपनी तरफ आकर्षित किया. मानुषी इस रेड गाउन में बहुत ही ज्यादा खबूसूरत लग रही थीं.

Manushi Chhillar at Jio Filmfare Awards 2018
नई दिल्ली:  बीते शनिवार रात मुंबई में फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड का आयोजन किया गया जिसमें आलिया भट्ट, काजोल, रणबीर कपूर, रणवीर सिंह सहित कई बड़े सितारे पहुंचे. इस शो का हिस्सा बनने मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर भी पहंचीं. यहां पर अपने रेड हॉट लुक की वजह से मानुषी ने सबका ध्यान अपनी तरफ आकर्षित किया. मानुषी इस रेड गाउन में बहुत ही ज्यादा खबूसूरत लग रही थीं. डिजाइनर Crimson Sonaakshi Raaj का ये रेड गाउन मानुषी ने इस अवॉर्ड शो के लिए चुना. इसके साथ डायमंड ईयररिंग्स और रिंग्स उनकी खूबसूरतती को और बढ़ा रहे थे. मानुषी ने हाथों में ग्लिटरी सिल्वर कल्च ले रखा था.







मानुषी की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद की जा रही हैं.

 





“The red lady meets the black lady” #jiofilmfareawards

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on




मानुषी ने मंच पर सुपरस्टार शाहरूख खान और रणवीर सिंह के साथ खूब मस्ती भी की.

 




मानुषी जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. हाल ही में ऐसी खबरें थीं कि बॉलीवुड के जाने माने फिल्ममेकर करन जौहर की फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' से मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर को बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. लेकिन करन जौहर ने इसे महज अफवाह बताया है. करन जौहर ने कहा है कि 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' में मानुषी छिल्लर नहीं हैं.








इस शो के दौरान मानुषी के साथ रणवीर सिंह ने एक सेल्फी भी ली जिसे फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.







मानुषी का कहना है कि उनके पास कई ऑफर्स हैं लेकिन अभी उन्होंने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है. अब उनके फैंस को उनकी डेब्यू फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है.

इसके अलावा इन दिनों मानुषी अपनी सेक्सी फोटोशूट को लेकर चर्चा में हैं. ये फोटोशूट मानुषी ने डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर के लिए कराया है. यहां दखें फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें

यहां देखिए फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड के दौरान ली गई मानुषी की कुछ तस्वीरें-

 












 









