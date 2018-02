हर्षवर्धन कपूर के साथ किया था डेब्यू, अब कर रही हैं फिल्म ऑफर का इंतजार

Gulzar Saab has put in words what my heart feels. Music by @shankarehsaanloy sung by my dearest friend @siddharth.mahadevan :) @harshvardhankapoor #teengawah #mirzya #celebrate #love #daretolove #freedom #gulzar bit.ly/TeenGawah

A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami) on Sep 8, 2016 at 4:28am PDT