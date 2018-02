जब मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर ने भी बनाए थे खुद सेनेट्री पैड

At the Indian Jute Industries Research Association in Kolkata where they are making biodegradable and low cost sanitary pads from jute which is easily available in the area. The women of the community have been trained to make these pads. I also tried my hand at making one! #beautywithapurpose

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:08am PST