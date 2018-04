बॉलीवुड डेब्यू से पहले इस विज्ञापन में मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर आएंगी नजर, ये रही डिटेल्स

Throwback to these beautiful kids in Indonesia! I remember installing a hearing aid for a little girl and after I was done, asked her “siapa Nama” - “what’s your name” in the best Indonesian I could speak and she giggled while struggling to say “Umi”

