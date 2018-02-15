मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर ने अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीर से इंटरनेट पर मचाई सनसनी

इसे शेयर करते हुए मानुषी ने लिखा है कि Summer vibes. एक दिन पहले शेयर हुई इस तस्वीर को अब तक पांच लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स इंस्टाग्राम पर मिल चुके हैं. लोगों को मिस वर्ल्ड का ये सेक्सी अवतार काफी पसंद आ रहा है.
ये तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए मानुषी ने अपने फैंस को वैलेंटाइन की शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं.
बता दें कि बॉलीवुड डेब्यू को लेकर चल रही अटकलों के बीच मानुषी ने हाल में Cosmopolitan India मैगजीन के लिए एक फोटोशूट भी कराया है जिसमें उनका काफी ग्लैमरस अवतार देखने को मिला है.
Bringing in LOVE with the crowning beauty @manushi_chhillar on our Feb cover. Read ‘bout her journey to Miss World beauty pageant, her pet project and more. On stands today. Pick up your copy now!! ✨ Styling: @zunailimalik ????: @sushantchhabria ????????????: @tenzinkyizom_official ????: @hiltonshillimretreatandspa On Manushi: Bustier: @rimzimdaduofficial Skirt: @manisharorafashion Rings and Pendant: All @miabytanishq #CosmoIndiaFeb #ManushiChhillar #CoverStar #CosmoIndia #CosmoExclusive
मानुषी जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. हाल ही में ऐसी खबरें थीं कि बॉलीवुड के जाने माने फिल्ममेकर करन जौहर की फिल्म ‘स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2’ से मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर को बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. लेकिन करन जौहर ने इसे महज अफवाह बताया है. करन जौहर ने कहा है कि ‘स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2’ में मानुषी छिल्लर नहीं हैं.
“I want to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene” @manushi_chhillar talks bout her pet project in our Feb issue. Something she has been passionate about and involved with, even before she was crowned. She wants to spread awareness and educate women about menstrual hygiene management. On stands. Pick up the issue now!! ✨ Styling: @zunailimalik ????: @sushantchhabria ????????????: @tenzinkyizom_official ????: @hiltonshillimretreatandspa On Manushi Floral appliqué dress: @michaelkors Drop earrings and ring: All by @miabytanishq #CosmoIndiaFeb #ManushiChhillar #CoverStar #Interview #CosmoIndia #CosmoExclusive
मानुषी का कहना है कि उनके पास कई ऑफर्स हैं लेकिन अभी उन्होंने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है. अब उनके फैंस को उनकी डेब्यू फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है. इसके अलावा इन दिनों मानुषी अपनी सेक्सी फोटोशूट को लेकर चर्चा में हैं. ये फोटोशूट मानुषी ने डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर के लिए कराया है. यहां दखें फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें
