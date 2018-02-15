 Miss world Manushi Chhillar Hot pics
मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर ने अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीर से इंटरनेट पर मचाई सनसनी

ब्लैक बिकिनी में ये तस्वीर खुद ही मानुषी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट की है जिसकी आज खूब चर्चा हो रही है.

By: | Updated: 15 Feb 2018 04:08 PM
Miss world Manushi Chhillar Hot pics
नई दिल्ली: मिस वर्ल्ड खिताब जीतकर पूरी दुनिया में भारत का परचम लहराने वाली मानुषी छिल्लर इन दिनों अपनी एक तस्वीर की वजह से सुर्खियों में हैं. इस तस्वीर में मानुषी का बहुत ही हॉट अवतार देखने को मिला है. ब्लैक बिकिनी में ये तस्वीर खुद ही मानुषी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट की है जिसकी आज खूब चर्चा हो रही है. इन दिनों मानुषी छिल्लर वर्ल्ड टूर पर हैं और इसी दौरान स्विमिंग पूल की ये तस्वीर पोस्ट की है.





Summer vibes ☀️


A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on






इसे शेयर करते हुए मानुषी ने लिखा है कि Summer vibes. एक दिन पहले शेयर हुई इस तस्वीर को अब तक पांच लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स इंस्टाग्राम पर मिल चुके हैं. लोगों को मिस वर्ल्ड का ये सेक्सी अवतार काफी पसंद आ रहा है.






ये तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए मानुषी ने अपने फैंस को वैलेंटाइन की शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं.

बता दें कि बॉलीवुड डेब्यू को लेकर चल रही अटकलों के बीच मानुषी ने हाल  में Cosmopolitan India मैगजीन के लिए एक फोटोशूट भी कराया है जिसमें उनका काफी ग्लैमरस अवतार देखने को मिला है. 






मानुषी जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. हाल ही में ऐसी खबरें थीं कि बॉलीवुड के जाने माने फिल्ममेकर करन जौहर की फिल्म ‘स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2’ से मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर को बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं. लेकिन करन जौहर ने इसे महज अफवाह बताया है. करन जौहर ने कहा है कि ‘स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2’ में मानुषी छिल्लर नहीं हैं.






मानुषी का कहना है कि उनके पास कई ऑफर्स हैं लेकिन अभी उन्होंने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है. अब उनके फैंस को उनकी डेब्यू फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है. इसके अलावा इन दिनों मानुषी अपनी सेक्सी फोटोशूट को लेकर चर्चा में हैं. ये फोटोशूट मानुषी ने डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर के लिए कराया है. यहां दखें फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें





2018 calendar launching today! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani


A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on




