सलमान के 'स्वैग से स्वागत' पर नोरा फतेही ने किया सेक्सी डांस, वीडियो वायरल

ये वीडियो लोगों को इतना पसंद आ रहा है कि वायरल हो गया है.

By: | Updated: 06 Jan 2018 03:06 PM
नई दिल्ली: सलमान खान की फिल्म टाइगर ज़िंदा है का गाना 'स्वैग से स्वागत' तो फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ही सुपरहिट हो चुका है. लेकिन इसके साथ ही इस गाने की एक औऱ वीडियो वायरल है जो देखकर आपको दिन बन जाएगा. इस वीडियो में  बिग-बॉस 9 की कंटेस्टेंड नोरा फतेही इस गाने पर थिरकती नज़र आ रही हैं. नोरा ने इस गाने पर बहुत ही सेक्सी बैली डांस किया है. ये वीडियो लोगों को इतना पसंद आ रहा है कि वायरल हो गया है.


यहां देखिए- 





नोरा फतेही मोरक्कन-कनाडियन मूल की हैं. उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में फिल्म "रोर: टाइगर्स ऑफ द सुंदरबन" से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. अवॉर्ड शोज में अक्सर ही नोरा अपने डांस का जलवा दिखाती नज़र आती हैं. ये अभिनेत्री सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव हैं और अपनी तस्वीरें-वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.

 







नोरा की फिल्म माई बर्थडे सॉन्ग इसी महीने 19 जनवरी को रिलीज होने वाली है. इस फिल्म में नोरा के साथ संजय सूरी भी हैं. इस फिल्म को समीर सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है.

