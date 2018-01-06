सलमान के 'स्वैग से स्वागत' पर नोरा फतेही ने किया सेक्सी डांस, वीडियो वायरल

नई दिल्ली: सलमान खान की फिल्म टाइगर ज़िंदा है का गाना 'स्वैग से स्वागत' तो फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ही सुपरहिट हो चुका है. लेकिन इसके साथ ही इस गाने की एक औऱ वीडियो वायरल है जो देखकर आपको दिन बन जाएगा. इस वीडियो में बिग-बॉस 9 की कंटेस्टेंड नोरा फतेही इस गाने पर थिरकती नज़र आ रही हैं. नोरा ने इस गाने पर बहुत ही सेक्सी बैली डांस किया है. ये वीडियो लोगों को इतना पसंद आ रहा है कि वायरल हो गया है.
यहां देखिए-
Full video link in Bio ☝????Happy New Years guys ! This is for you! Your endless love and support this year is much appreciated!!! Here’s An Arabic fusion belly dance to swag se swagat! Let’s focus more on love and acceptance this year ! Spread the love guys and swag se karenge new year ka Swagat!!!!! #norafatehi #dance #newyear #fusion #bellydance #bollywood #tigerzindahai #swagseswagat #new #youtube #video #music #love #thick #life #red #arabic #style #2018 #practice #studio #training Shot by @baam_admi Music @vishaldadlani1 @nehabhasin4u Location True Shades studio
नोरा फतेही मोरक्कन-कनाडियन मूल की हैं. उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में फिल्म "रोर: टाइगर्स ऑफ द सुंदरबन" से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. अवॉर्ड शोज में अक्सर ही नोरा अपने डांस का जलवा दिखाती नज़र आती हैं. ये अभिनेत्री सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव हैं और अपनी तस्वीरें-वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.
Looking like a ???? Ready to shake it up on stage get ready to watch my performance tonight @zeecineawards 7:30pm only on Zee Cinema ❤️???????? Choreoghraphed by @shiamakindiaofficial Hair and makeup @zoya.makeupandhair Costume @iamkenferns #norafatehi #work #newyears #stage #performance #dance #fevicolse #pinky #hot #new #india #mumbai #zeecineawards2018 #2018 #fun #mood #red #lit #makeup #beauty #hair #hairgoals #fashion #thick #yas
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on
नोरा की फिल्म माई बर्थडे सॉन्ग इसी महीने 19 जनवरी को रिलीज होने वाली है. इस फिल्म में नोरा के साथ संजय सूरी भी हैं. इस फिल्म को समीर सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है.
