 Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Selfie Accidentally Photobombed By Leonardo DiCaprio
  Oscars 2018: गर्लफ्रेंड ऋचा चड्ढा के साथ प्री-ऑस्कर पार्टी में पहुंचे अली फजल
  Oscars 2018: गर्लफ्रेंड ऋचा चड्ढा के साथ प्री-ऑस्कर पार्टी में पहुंचे अली फजल

Oscars 2018: गर्लफ्रेंड ऋचा चड्ढा के साथ प्री-ऑस्कर पार्टी में पहुंचे अली फजल

अभिनेता अली फजल, उनकी प्रेमिका और अभिनेत्री ऋचा यहां प्री-ऑस्कर डब्लूएमई पार्टी में शामिल हुए. अली ने रविवार को इंस्टाग्राम पर ट्वीट करते हुए ऋचा के साथ अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की.

Updated: 04 Mar 2018 11:07 PM
Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s Selfie Accidentally Photobombed By Leonardo DiCaprio
नई दिल्ली: अभिनेता अली फजल, उनकी प्रेमिका और अभिनेत्री ऋचा यहां प्री-ऑस्कर डब्लूएमई पार्टी में शामिल हुए. अली ने रविवार को इंस्टाग्राम पर ट्वीट करते हुए ऋचा के साथ अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की.

तस्वीर के साथ उन्होंने लिखा, "मैं कसम खाता हूं कि इस तस्वीर की योजना नहीं थी.. हाहा! लेकिन जैक उर्फ लियो इस सेल्फी में दिखे. भीड़ से अलग जितना देख सकते हैं, देखें. कमरे में बेहतरीन लोगों के साथ कल रात (शनिवार) डब्लूएमई पार्टी में उपस्थित होना सम्मान की बात है."





Ok i swear i didnt plan this photo... hahahahahahahahah... but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie.. spot if you can.. but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night.. with greats in the room.. congratulated Mr Adrian brody on his wonderful performance in PeakyBlinders, Stared back at Drake because , arey woh richa ko taak raha thha.. toh maine bhi ghoora. And i guess the reason i was so phaila hua was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre oscar party last night. I think all the hip hop crowd was there fo sure. Wait, pharrel was missing .. he got to play holi elsewhere. ???????????????? . . . . . . #victoriaandabdul #oscars2018 #oscars #oscars90 #academy #awards #nomination #PreOscar #life #allstar #universalstudios #keanureeves #halleberry #usher #blackpanther #garyoldman #cast #newsroom #tobymaguire #spiderman #peakyblinders


A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on






अली ने उन अफवाहों का खंडन किया, जिनमें कहा गया था कि वे ऋचा के साथ आगामी 90वें अकादमी पुरस्कार समारोह में भाग लेंगे. 'विक्टोरिया एंड अब्दुल' दो श्रेणियों -बेस्ट कॉस्टयूम डिजाइन और मेकअप और हेयरस्टाइलिंग में ऑस्कर की दौड़ में शामिल है.

स्टीफन फ्रीर्स द्वारा निर्देशित 'विक्टोरिया एंड अब्दुल' श्रावणी बसु के उपन्यास पर आधारित है. इसकी कहानी रानी विक्टोरिया और अब्दुल के रिश्तों पर आधारित है. ऑस्कर पुरस्कार समारोह रविवार की रात आयोजित होगी.

 











Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Selfie Accidentally Photobombed By Leonardo DiCaprio
