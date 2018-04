मैग्जीन के ऑफिस में पहुंचकर प्रियंका ने क्यों और किसे कहा GET OUT , देखें वायरल VIDEO

#AlexIsBack Watch me LIVE on my official Facebook page this Thursday at 12pm EST as we celebrate the season 3 premiere of @abcquantico! Leave your questions in the comment section and I will answer as many as I can on Thursday. See you then ❤️ #Quantico

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 24, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT