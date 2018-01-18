न्यू यॉर्क की सड़कों पर इस हीरो को प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने किया जबरदस्त किस, तस्वीरें वायरल

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड से लेकर हॉलीवुड तक अपने हुनर का सिक्का जमा चुकीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की अब सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं जिसमें वो न्यू यॉर्क की सड़कों पर हॉलीवुड एक्टर को किस करती क्लिक की गईं हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की ये तस्वीरें शूटिंग के दौरन क्लिक की गईं थीं.
दरअसल, प्रियंका इन दिनों 'क्वांटिको' सीजन 3 की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं जिसमें एक सीन में उन्हें अपने को-एक्टर एलन पॉवेल के साथ किस सीन शूट करना था जिसकी तस्वीरें अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गईं.
इस दौरान प्रियंका चोपड़ा ब्लैक कलर की ड्रेस में काफी हॉट नजर आ रही थीं. तस्वीरों की बात करें तो इनमें प्रियंका उनके को स्टार एलन की रोमांटिक केमिस्ट्री साफ देखी जा सकती है. प्रियंका इससे पहले भी 'क्वांटिको' में धमाल मचाती नजर आ चुकी हैं.
फिल्मों की बात करें तो फैंस काफी समय से प्रियंका की बॉलीवुड फिल्म का इंतजार कर रहे हैं लेकिन प्रियंका इन दिनों अफने हॉलीवुड प्रोजेक्ट्स में बिजी हैं. 'क्वांटिको' के साथ साथ प्रियंका हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'ए किड लाइक जैक' में भी नजर आने वाली हैं.
खैर यहां देखिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा और एक्टर एलन पॉवेल की हॉट तस्वीरें:
#priyankachopra on the sets of #quantico3 #streetstyle_gf #outfit #streetwearfashion #urbanfashion #streetstylephotography #streetfashion #modelofduty #fashionweekau #dtsp #thampa #thampabay #strpterburg #florida #miami #la #igerstampa #igersstpete #motivation #dedication #inspiration #fit #fitfam #fitspo #hollywood #bollywood
A post shared by Naveen Pandey (@glitterglamour.in) on
#priyankachopra on the sets of #quantico3😍🎥 #fashionbloggers #modelife #fashionweekparis #streetstyle_gf #outfit #streetwearfashion #urbanfashion #streetstylephotography #streetfashion #modelofduty #fashionweekau #dtsp #thampa #thampabay #strpterburg #florida #miami #la #igerstampa #igersstpete #motivation #dedication #inspiration #fit #fitfam #fitspo #hollywood #bollywood
#priyankachopra on the sets of #quantico3😍🎥 #fashionbloggers #modelife #fashionweekparis #streetstyle_gf #outfit #streetwearfashion #urbanfashion #streetstylephotography #streetfashion #modelofduty #fashionweekau #dtsp #thampa #thampabay #strpterburg #florida #miami #la #igerstampa #igersstpete #motivation #dedication #inspiration #fit #fitfam #fitspo #meansfashion #streetwearfashion #hypebeast
A post shared by Naveen Pandey (@glitterglamour.in) on
#priyankachopra on the sets of #quantico3😍🎥 #streetstyle_gf #outfit #streetwearfashion #urbanfashion #streetstylephotography #streetfashion #modelofduty #fashionweekau #dtsp #thampa #thampabay #strpterburg #florida #miami #la #igerstampa #igersstpete #motivation #dedication #inspiration #fit #fitfam #fitspo #hollywood #bollywood
Another one just cause I love it. #versaceonthefloor #quantico @alanpowell10 @amberskyenoyes
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: priyanka chopra smooched hollywood actor on the streets of new york
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -