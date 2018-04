Mijwan 2018 में बोले रणबीर कपूर, मर्दानगी की धारणा को बदलना होगा

At the #mijwan show !!! Shabana kept calling Rana “ her Jigar ka tukda “ I share the same emotion and hundred times more ❤️ if one can win hearts not only with your work but also as a person is the best trait u are gifted with !!!! I don’t know whether I should thank god or pat my back ????????

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Apr 19, 2018 at 8:59pm PDT