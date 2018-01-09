27 अप्रैल को रिलीज होगी सैफ की 'बाज़ार', विनोद मेहरा के बेटे कर रहे हैं डेब्यू

इस फिल्म का ऐलान पिछले साल ही कर दिया गया था. साथ ही पोस्टर भी रिलीज हो गया था जिस पर लिखा था, ''यहां पैसा भगवान नहीं लेकिन भगवान से कम भी नहीं.''
For the years you walked with me, propped me up. Time to return the favour. Time to soar @gauravvkchawla #Baazaar pic.twitter.com/75bapVAVP2
— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 4, 2017
इस फिल्म का पोस्टर रिलीज होने के बाद ऐसा कहा जा रहा था कि ये फिल्म हॉलीवुड की ‘द वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’ से प्रेरित है. साल 2013 में आई मार्टिन स्कॉरसिस की ‘द वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’ में मुख्य भूमिका में लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो थे. इसके बाद इस फिल्म के राइटर और प्रोड्यूसर निखिल आडवाणी ने कहा कि ऐसा बिल्कुल नहीं है.
उन्होंने कहा कि ‘बाजार’ में स्टॉक मार्केट और ट्रेडिंग है, लेकिन यह ‘द वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’ फिल्म जैसी नहीं है. आडवाणी ने ये भी बताया, ‘‘बाजार ऐसे लोगों के बारे में है जो हमेशा ही प्यार के ऊपर पैसे को चुनते हैं और इस कहानी पर काफी शोध किया गया है. यह 'वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’ से प्रेरित फिल्म नहीं है.’’
Post a fantastic shoot with the incredible @avigowariker, thank you for this. #Baazaar #BaazaarFilm #ComingSoon #2018 #PosterShoot #EmmayEntertainment #watchthisspace #Repost @avigowariker @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @emmayentertainment @baazaarfilm @kytaproductions @gauravvkchawla Hair by @hasansalmani786 ・・・ #PostPackUpShot with the fresh new talent @rohanmehra for @nikkhiladvani ‘s #Baazaar. Loved his confidence at the shoot! All the best for a super career ahead???? #Photoshoot #ShootDiaries #Monochrome #BlackAndWhite #RingEffect #POTD #InstaDaily #Sonyalphain #A7RM3ishere #Sony
A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on
