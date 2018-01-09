 अगले साल 27 अप्रैल को रिलीज होगी सैफ की 'बाज़ार', विनोद मेहरा के बेटे इससे कर रहे हैं डेब्यू Saif Ali Khan movie Baazaar will be release on 27 April 2018
  • 27 अप्रैल को रिलीज होगी सैफ की 'बाज़ार', विनोद मेहरा के बेटे कर रहे हैं डेब्यू
27 अप्रैल को रिलीज होगी सैफ की 'बाज़ार', विनोद मेहरा के बेटे कर रहे हैं डेब्यू

इस फिल्म में सैफ अली खान के साथ चित्रांगदा सिंह, राधिका आप्टे और रोहन मेहरा मुख्य भूमिका में हैं.

Updated: 09 Jan 2018 01:16 PM
Saif Ali Khan movie Baazaar will be release on 27 April 2018
नई दिल्ली: सैफ अली खान की फिल्म 'बाज़ार' की रिलीज डेट की घोषणा हो गई है. ये फिल्म 27 अप्रैल 2018 को रिलीज होगी. इस फिल्म में सैफ के साथ चित्रांगदा सिंह, राधिका आप्टे और रोहन मेहरा है. रोहन मेहरा अभिनेता विनोद मेहरा बेटे हैं और इस फिल्म से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू कर रहे हैं. आज ही इस पिल्म के रिलीज डेट का ऐलान हुआ है. इस फिल्म को गौरव चावला ने डायरेक्ट किया है. यह फिल्म स्टॉक मार्केट और ट्रेडिंग के बारे में है. इस फिल्म में अभिनेता सैफ अली खान स्मार्ट गुजराती कारोबारी की भूमिका में नज़र आएंगे.

baazar

इस फिल्म का ऐलान पिछले साल ही कर दिया गया था. साथ ही पोस्टर भी रिलीज हो गया था जिस पर लिखा था, ''यहां पैसा भगवान नहीं लेकिन भगवान से कम भी नहीं.''

इस फिल्म का पोस्टर रिलीज होने के बाद ऐसा कहा जा रहा था कि ये फिल्म हॉलीवुड की ‘द वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’ से प्रेरित है. साल 2013 में आई मार्टिन स्कॉरसिस की ‘द वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’  में मुख्य भूमिका में लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो थे. इसके बाद इस फिल्म के राइटर और प्रोड्यूसर निखिल आडवाणी ने कहा कि ऐसा बिल्कुल नहीं है.

उन्होंने कहा कि ‘बाजार’ में स्टॉक मार्केट और ट्रेडिंग है, लेकिन यह ‘द वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’ फिल्म  जैसी नहीं है. आडवाणी ने ये भी बताया, ‘‘बाजार ऐसे लोगों के बारे में है जो हमेशा ही प्यार के ऊपर पैसे को चुनते हैं और इस कहानी पर काफी शोध किया गया है. यह 'वुल्फ ऑफ वाल स्ट्रीट’ से प्रेरित फिल्म नहीं है.’’

 





Web Title: Saif Ali Khan movie Baazaar will be release on 27 April 2018
First Published:
