सपना चौधरी के 'हट जा ताउ' गाने को लेकर फिल्म की टीम को मिला 7 करोड़ का नोटिस

Haryana Singer Vikas Kumar sends legal notice to the crew of upcoming film #VeereyKiWedding alleging that the song 'Hat Ja Tau' in the film has been originally sung by him & is being used without his permission, breaching Copyrights Act (19.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/7gWyKJvNVn

They'll have to seek apology from Vikas Kumar, pay him Rs 7 Crore as damages & not use the song without his permission. If they don't do this civil & criminal action will be taken against them after a week. We've also sent complaint to Censor Board Chairman: Vikas Kumar's Lawyer pic.twitter.com/1Sz7Kd8kM3