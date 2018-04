शिरडी पहुंची शिल्पा शेट्टी ने शेयर किया ये मजेदार वीडियो, देखकर आपका भी हो जाएंगे खुश

I come to #Shirdi every year and after darshan I ve been religiously coming to this restaurant for the last 30 yrs for the crisp medhu vadas , ( binged on the)Sheera and filter coffee served with so much love by #swami .. ???????? When Sunday brunch became #sundaybinge ????????#swamimadras #shirdi #gratitude #foodcoma

