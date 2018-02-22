 श्रुति और अक्षरा हासन ने पिता कमल हासन को राजनीतिक पारी शुरू करने पर दी शुभकामनाएं | Shruti and Akshara haasan wish father Kamal haasan success for political journey
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • श्रुति और अक्षरा हासन ने पिता कमल हासन को राजनीतिक पारी शुरू करने पर दी शुभकामनाएं
  • ABP NEWS
  • बॉलीवुड
  • श्रुति और अक्षरा हासन ने पिता कमल हासन को राजनीतिक पारी शुरू करने पर दी शुभकामनाएं

श्रुति और अक्षरा हासन ने पिता कमल हासन को राजनीतिक पारी शुरू करने पर दी शुभकामनाएं

अभिनेत्री और गायिका श्रुति ने बुधवार रात ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्रिय पिता को बदलाव और राजनीतिक सुधार की दिशा में पहला कदम बढ़ाने के लिए शुभकामनाएं.”

By: | Updated: 22 Feb 2018 04:46 PM
Shruti and Akshara haasan wish father Kamal haasan success for political journey

चेन्नई: अभिनेता से राजनेता बने कमल हासन की बेटियों श्रुति और अक्षरा ने उन्हें राजनीति में नए सफर के लिए सफल होने की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. कमल ने बुधवार को अपनी राजनीतिक पार्टी मक्कल निधि मय्यम की घोषणा की.


अभिनेत्री और गायिका श्रुति ने बुधवार रात ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्रिय पिता को बदलाव और राजनीतिक सुधार की दिशा में पहला कदम बढ़ाने के लिए शुभकामनाएं.”


 






श्रुती ने आगे लिखा, “आप अपनी पसंदीदा शख्सियत महात्मा गांधी के कथन 'तुम दुनिया में जिस बदलाव को देखनी की इच्छा रखते हो उस बदलाव के वाहक बनो' को सार्थक करें. मुझे भरोसा है कि हमने सच्चाई और न्याय के प्रति आपकी जो दृढ़ता परिवार में देखी है, उसे अब हमारे शानदार घर तमिलनाडु में हर कोई देखेगा."

 





कमल की छोटी बेटी अक्षरा ने भी अपने पिता को बधाई दी. उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, "मेरे प्रिय बापूजी कमल हासन ने मक्कल निधि मय्यम की घोषणा की है, मेरे लिए यह गर्व का पल है. मेरे पिता ने मुझे सिखाया है कि प्रगति एक व्यक्तिगत यात्रा है और महान प्रगति लोगों की एकजुटता के साथ होती है, जो हमारे समाज के भविष्य की जिम्मेदारी लेते हैं. आपको प्यार बापूजी."


 






 




फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Shruti and Akshara haasan wish father Kamal haasan success for political journey
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story दीपिका पादुकोण में भंसाली को बॉलीवुड की इन तीन दिग्गज अभिनेत्रियों की दिखती है झलक
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ट्रेंडिंग

T20 ट्राई सीरीज: स्टार खिलाड़ियों के बिना जाएगी टीम इंडिया!

T20 ट्राई सीरीज: स्टार खिलाड़ियों के बिना जाएगी टीम इंडिया!

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में खत्म हुआ दिल्ली का सफर

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में खत्म हुआ दिल्ली का सफर

चहल की धज्जियां उड़ाने के बाद क्लासेन ने कहा- लेग स्पिनर को खेलना अच्छा लगता है

चहल की धज्जियां उड़ाने के बाद क्लासेन ने कहा- लेग स्पिनर को खेलना अच्छा लगता है

टी-20 क्रिकेट में भारत के सबसे बेहतरीन गेंदबाज के नाम दर्ज हुआ सबसे 'शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड'

टी-20 क्रिकेट में भारत के सबसे बेहतरीन गेंदबाज के नाम दर्ज हुआ सबसे 'शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड'

टीम में मौके के लिए इंतज़ार कर पाना मुश्किल होता है: मनीष पांडे

टीम में मौके के लिए इंतज़ार कर पाना मुश्किल होता है: मनीष पांडे

INDvSA: विराट की नज़र में खिलाड़ी नहीं 'ये' रही हार की असल वजह

INDvSA: विराट की नज़र में खिलाड़ी नहीं 'ये' रही हार की असल वजह

View More »

ताज़ा वीडियो

चंद मिनटों में थकान मिटाएंगे ये 10 नुस्खे

चंद मिनटों में थकान मिटाएंगे ये 10 नुस्खे

राज ठाकरे ने शरद पवार का लिया इंटरव्यू, पवार ने मोदी सरकार की जमकर की आलोचना

राज ठाकरे ने शरद पवार का लिया इंटरव्यू, पवार ने मोदी सरकार की जमकर की आलोचना

बिहार: मैट्रिक परीक्षा का पेपर लीक, सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल

बिहार: मैट्रिक परीक्षा का पेपर लीक, सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल

सेनाप्रमुख के बयान पर AIUDF अध्यक्ष ने जतायी आपत्ति,कहा-बीजेपी,RSS की भाषा न बोलें आर्मी चीफ

सेनाप्रमुख के बयान पर AIUDF अध्यक्ष ने जतायी आपत्ति,कहा-बीजेपी,RSS की भाषा न बोलें आर्मी चीफ

नीरव मोदी पर ईडी का बड़ा एक्शन, 9 लग्जरी कारें जब्त

नीरव मोदी पर ईडी का बड़ा एक्शन, 9 लग्जरी कारें जब्त

View More »