श्रुति और अक्षरा हासन ने पिता कमल हासन को राजनीतिक पारी शुरू करने पर दी शुभकामनाएं

चेन्नई: अभिनेता से राजनेता बने कमल हासन की बेटियों श्रुति और अक्षरा ने उन्हें राजनीति में नए सफर के लिए सफल होने की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. कमल ने बुधवार को अपनी राजनीतिक पार्टी मक्कल निधि मय्यम की घोषणा की.

अभिनेत्री और गायिका श्रुति ने बुधवार रात ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्रिय पिता को बदलाव और राजनीतिक सुधार की दिशा में पहला कदम बढ़ाने के लिए शुभकामनाएं.”

1/1 Wishing my dear father all the success on his first step of a million more toward change and political reform - to quote your favourite mahatma Gandhi “be the change you wish to see in the world “ I’m certain your determination and perseverance toward truth and justice cont’d