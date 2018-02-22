श्रुति और अक्षरा हासन ने पिता कमल हासन को राजनीतिक पारी शुरू करने पर दी शुभकामनाएं

चेन्नई: अभिनेता से राजनेता बने कमल हासन की बेटियों श्रुति और अक्षरा ने उन्हें राजनीति में नए सफर के लिए सफल होने की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. कमल ने बुधवार को अपनी राजनीतिक पार्टी मक्कल निधि मय्यम की घोषणा की.
अभिनेत्री और गायिका श्रुति ने बुधवार रात ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्रिय पिता को बदलाव और राजनीतिक सुधार की दिशा में पहला कदम बढ़ाने के लिए शुभकामनाएं.”
1/1 Wishing my dear father all the success on his first step of a million more toward change and political reform - to quote your favourite mahatma Gandhi “be the change you wish to see in the world “ I’m certain your determination and perseverance toward truth and justice cont’d
— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) February 21, 2018
श्रुती ने आगे लिखा, “आप अपनी पसंदीदा शख्सियत महात्मा गांधी के कथन 'तुम दुनिया में जिस बदलाव को देखनी की इच्छा रखते हो उस बदलाव के वाहक बनो' को सार्थक करें. मुझे भरोसा है कि हमने सच्चाई और न्याय के प्रति आपकी जो दृढ़ता परिवार में देखी है, उसे अब हमारे शानदार घर तमिलनाडु में हर कोई देखेगा."
1/2 we have witnessed in our family ,will now be seen by everyone in our wonderful home of Tamil Nadu
— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) February 21, 2018
कमल की छोटी बेटी अक्षरा ने भी अपने पिता को बधाई दी. उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, "मेरे प्रिय बापूजी कमल हासन ने मक्कल निधि मय्यम की घोषणा की है, मेरे लिए यह गर्व का पल है. मेरे पिता ने मुझे सिखाया है कि प्रगति एक व्यक्तिगत यात्रा है और महान प्रगति लोगों की एकजुटता के साथ होती है, जो हमारे समाज के भविष्य की जिम्मेदारी लेते हैं. आपको प्यार बापूजी."
1/1 A proud moment as my dearest bapuji @ikamalhaasan ikamalhaasan has announced Makkal needhi maiam @maiamofficial. My father has taught me, progress is an individual journey & great progress occurs cont’d pic.twitter.com/fxr8vk1Jpt
— Kutty Haasan (@aksharahaasan1) February 21, 2018
1/2 cont’d- with the unity of people who take responsibility for the future of our society. Love you bapuji .#maiam #makkalneedhimaiam pic.twitter.com/kzEe7EDQY5
— Kutty Haasan (@aksharahaasan1) February 21, 2018
फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Shruti and Akshara haasan wish father Kamal haasan success for political journey
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -