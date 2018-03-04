गूगल के CEO सुंदर पिचाई ने दी श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि कहा- याद है पूरे परिवार के साथ उनकी फिल्में देखना

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी के निधन से कोई गम में है. फैंस से लेकर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री तक सभी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. हफ्ते भर बाद भी श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि देने का सिलसिला थमा नहीं हैं. हाल ही में गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट के जरिए श्रीदेवी को याद किया है. सुंदर पिचाई मे श्रीदेवी के निधन पर शोक जाहिर किया है.

सुंदर पिचाई ने लिखा, ''सदमा में उनकी एक्टिंग का मैं कायल हूं और मुझे याद कि हम पूरा परिवार श्रीदवी की फिल्में देखते थे. वो हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा हैं. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.'' इसके साथ ही आपको बता दें कि अपनी मां के निधन के बाद जाह्नवी कपूर ने पहली बार इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके साथ जुड़ी हुई यादों को शेयर किया है. इतना ही नहीं जाह्नवी ने अपने बर्थडे से 4 दिन पहले लोगों से बेहद ही इमोशनल अपील भी की है.

Her performance in Sadma was one of my favorites and have special memories of watching Sridevi with my family. She was a pioneer and an inspiration to so many of us. So very sorry for your tragic loss and may she RIP