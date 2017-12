सनी लियोनी ने फैंस को दिया चैलेंज, जीतने वाले को वीडियो कॉल कर देंगी ये तोहफा

Join my #SunnyLeoneChallenge on @hypstar.india Win a Video Call with Me and Smartphone! From 22nd- 27th Dec Download HYPSTAR : https://go.onelink.me/KMZf?pid=sunnyhypstar # I will video call you and also send you a smartphone!! # Hold on!! I have another challenge on the 29th DECEMBER on HYPSTAR - Winner gets an iPhone 8 !! How To Use ==>> Download Hypstar, Upload your original content videos, collect Flames from more views+likes+comments, convert Flames to Money! Earn money from uploading 15 sec videos on HYPSTAR! #SunnyloveHypstar #HypstarIndia #trendingvideo #bestappever #sunnyleone

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:58am PST