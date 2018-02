सुष्मिता सेन ने श्रीदेवी को दी अब तक की सबसे खूबसूरत श्रद्धांजलि, कह दी ये बात

Paid my respects & said my goodbyes to a lady who inspired in the 14yr old me...the love of #cinema #music #dance & the colour #white 😊❤️😘 #Chandni ❤️ My friend #Ruchi is right, I always idolised her onscreen persona...but today at the prayer meet, I witnessed the #strength of Ma’am #Sridevi in the way she’s raised both her daughters, they showed immense courage, way beyond their years, as they silently & gracefully acknowledged everyone despite their own unimaginable grief. 🙏 Rest in peace Ma’am knowing you excelled in all aspects of life...I celebrate you, always will!!❤️🙏 Dugga Dugga #khushikapoor @janhvikapoor #boneykapoor #healing 🙏

