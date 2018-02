बॉलीवुड में जैकलीन फर्नांडिस से ‘जलती’ हैं तापसी पन्नू, ये है उसकी वजह

Get ready for a lot of fun with @taapsee and @boxervijender on #EntertainmentKiRaat this weekend. Don't forget to tune in at 10 PM. @balrajsyal @karan009wahi @ravidubey2312 @adityanarayanofficial @ashanegi @mubeensaudagar

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Feb 3, 2018 at 2:32am PST