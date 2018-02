इतिहास रचने की तैयारी में टाइगर श्रॉफ, हेलीकॉप्टर से करेंगे 'बागी 2' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च

#Repost @nadiadwalagrandson Fight for what you believe in! #BeABaaghi & let your rebellious story be told & get a chance to unveil the #Baaghi2 trailer with @tigerjackieshroff & @dishapatani on 21st Feb. T&C - link in bio. #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @tseries.official . . . #NGEMovies #Bollywood #BollywoodLovers #TigerShroff #DishaPatani #Action #Stunts #Rebel #Igers

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:07pm PST