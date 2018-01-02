कृति सेनन और शाहिद कपूर को मिला ऐसा अवॉर्ड कि ट्विटर पर हो गए ट्रोल











Nothing to Hide Award. lol Wat more to come ? ???????? https://t.co/zGgt9mSM6E



— Jeby (@jabinchacko) January 1, 2018









"Nothing to Hide Award" for @kritisanon #StarScreenAwards should win "The Good for Nothing Award Show"

— yasserabidin (@yasserabidin) January 2, 2018







So just gave away an award called "Star Screen Nothing To Hide Award" ???????? Even the actors are finding it hard now to not be sarcastic in their Thank You Speeches ???? #StarScreenAwards



— Akshay Sharma (@Noby1993) December 31, 2017









So what exactly is a "Nothing to hide" award? ???? pic.twitter.com/mUFAfqh0X7

— PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017







"Iss saal hum star screen award mein nayi category introduce karne wale hain, nothing to hide award"

Me: pic.twitter.com/J3558Tq7EW



— ✨✨ (@roundorocks) December 31, 2017









It's Nothing To Hide Award Or Its Nothing To Hide Awards Shows Stupidity Award ?? pic.twitter.com/5mkSRV4oOk

— PRANAV (@pranav1490) January 1, 2018







Star Screen Awards has introduced a new category.



'Nothing To Hide' Award.



Yes, you read that right: 'Nothing To Hide' Award category.



This is why aliens always go to America and never to Mumbai when they visit Planet Earth.



— Phoenix of Vienna (@Andec_Tanker) January 1, 2018



जैसे ही साल खत्म होने को आता है तभी बॉलीवुड में अवॉर्ड्स नाइट शुरू हो जाती हैं और स्टार्स को उनके काम के लिए सम्मानित किया जाता है. कई बार इन अवॉर्ड शोज में ऐसे अवॉर्ड भी दिए जाते हैं जो फैंस और शायद खुद फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों को समझ नहीं आते कि आखिर वो अवॉर्ड दिए क्यों गए हैं.हाल ही में ऐसा ही एक अवॉर्ड शो में हुआ जिसमें कृति सेनन और शाहिद कपूर को जो अवॉर्ड दिया गया वो फैंस को शायद ठीक से समझ नहीं आया और उन्होंने ट्विटर पर दिए अपने अजीबोगरीब रिएक्शन. स्टार प्लस पर प्रसारित हुए स्टार स्क्रीन अॉर्ड्स में कृति और शाहिद को नथिंग टू हाइड का अवॉर्ड दिया गया. जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनका जमकर मजाक बना.