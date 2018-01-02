कृति सेनन और शाहिद कपूर को मिला ऐसा अवॉर्ड कि ट्विटर पर हो गए ट्रोल

 Twitter Loses Its Collective Calm As Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Receive Nothing To Hide Award
स्टार स्क्रीन अॉर्ड्स में कृति और शाहिद को नथिंग टू हाइड का अवॉर्ड दिया गया. जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनका जमकर मजाक बना.

Updated: 02 Jan 2018 05:50 PM
Twitter Loses Its Collective Calm As Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Receive Nothing To Hide Award
नई दिल्ली: जैसे ही साल खत्म होने को आता है तभी बॉलीवुड में अवॉर्ड्स नाइट शुरू हो जाती हैं और स्टार्स को उनके काम के लिए सम्मानित किया जाता है. कई बार इन अवॉर्ड शोज में ऐसे अवॉर्ड भी दिए जाते हैं जो फैंस और शायद खुद फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों को समझ नहीं आते कि आखिर वो अवॉर्ड दिए क्यों गए हैं.

हाल ही में ऐसा ही एक अवॉर्ड शो में हुआ जिसमें कृति सेनन और शाहिद कपूर को जो अवॉर्ड दिया गया वो फैंस को शायद ठीक से समझ नहीं आया और उन्होंने ट्विटर पर दिए अपने अजीबोगरीब रिएक्शन. स्टार प्लस पर प्रसारित हुए स्टार स्क्रीन अॉर्ड्स में कृति और शाहिद को नथिंग टू हाइड का अवॉर्ड दिया गया. जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनका जमकर मजाक बना.




फैंस के रिएक्शन















































