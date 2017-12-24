देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कुछ यूं लगाए बच्चों संग ठुमके, देखें वीडियो

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा कि दिल्ली का ये एक बेहद खूबसूरत दिन है और इस दिन की खूबसूरती का मौसम से कुछ लेना देना नहीं है. ये दिन इन बच्चों की मुस्कुराहटों के कारण इतना खुशनुमा है.
It was a bright sunshiny day in Delhi today and it had nothing to do with the weather. It was the energy and smiles of these amazing kids from ‘Nine is Mine’, a key partner of @unicefindia. These kids aged between 11 and 16, are active child rights advocates who relentlessly support the important issues of child education, health and protection.... not just in their own homes but also in their communities. Imagine their bravery, going out into those very communities to fight the mindsets and stigmas that were set eons ago. I salute each and every one of them. I know they will make this world a better place in their own way. Maybe we all should take a lesson from them! And... at the end of it all, they infused my morning with their infectious enthusiasm.... and so we danced. #endchildmarriage @9ism9
इसके बाद प्रियंका ने कुछ तस्वीरें भी शेयर की. प्रियंका ने यूनिसेफ की टीम के साथ कुछ सरकारी अधिकारियों से भी मुलाकात की. तस्वीर के साथ प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिखा कि महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय के सचिव श्री श्रीवास्तव और संयुक्त सचिव के साथ ये एक बेहदसकारात्मक चर्चा रही. आपको बता दें कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा यूनिसेफ ग्लोबल सद्भावना राजदूत भी हैं.
Had a very positive, inspiring discussion at the Ministry of Women and Child Development with Secretary Shri Shrivastav and Joint Secretary Mr. Moses with my @unicefindia team. There is such amazing work being done around the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao campaign... and it's heartening to know that there are many more tangible initiatives being planned for this programme to be scaled up. This is the need of the hour...such programmes will bring the change and I pledge to support such initiatives in every way that I can.
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
An enlightening discussion with Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, Representative, UNICEF India, and Avantika and Simran, two amazing and bright adolescent girls who have been doing some amazing things. Simran fought for her right to an education amidst much adversity from her family. This spirited child ensured that she continued her education. We discussed giving voices, platforms and equal opportunities to all adolescents. To give them a chance to express what they want to do and to demand their basic rights like education. I left the conversation further encouraged and determined to continue the work that we are doing with @unicefindia! #ForEveryChild #EndChildMarriage And I would like to specially mention our partners in the media, who were such an engaging audience. I am sure they will highlight these issues meaningfully.
फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Watch: Priyanka Chopra is having a blast dancing with kids
Read all latest Bollywood News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -