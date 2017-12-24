देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कुछ यूं लगाए बच्चों संग ठुमके, देखें वीडियो

It was a bright sunshiny day in Delhi today and it had nothing to do with the weather. It was the energy and smiles of these amazing kids from ‘Nine is Mine’, a key partner of @unicefindia. These kids aged between 11 and 16, are active child rights advocates who relentlessly support the important issues of child education, health and protection.... not just in their own homes but also in their communities. Imagine their bravery, going out into those very communities to fight the mindsets and stigmas that were set eons ago. I salute each and every one of them. I know they will make this world a better place in their own way. Maybe we all should take a lesson from them! And... at the end of it all, they infused my morning with their infectious enthusiasm.... and so we danced. #endchildmarriage @9ism9

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:08am PST