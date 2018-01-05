'7 जनवरी से आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर वॉयस कॉल बंद हो जाएगी' क्या आपको भी मिला है ये मैसेज?

Looks like a lot of other people are getting this too. Confirmed so far on Airtel, Vodafone and Jio. pic.twitter.com/wrhd8n38Lr
— Shyam (@codelust) January 5, 2018
Please IGNORE Fake News & SPAM messages being circulated on SMS, whatsapp & social media saying voice services will stop. Continue to Enjoy Super Voice & Data Experience with Vodafone.
— Vodafone India (@VodafoneIN) January 5, 2018
Sorry for trouble caused to you,We request you to please kindly ignore the message.
We have launched new postpaid plans (Nirvana) for our valuable customers.Write us back for further clarification.
Regards,
Simran.D
— Idea Customercare (@idea_cares) January 5, 2018
अगर आपको भी इस तरह का मैसेज मिल रहा है तो इस पर गलती से भी यकीन ना करें. क्योंकि यो स्पैम मैसेज हैं. टेलीकॉम सब्सक्राइबर के लिए सिर्फ आधार से नंबर जोड़ने की डेडलाइन तय की गई है. 31 दिसंबर 2018 तक आपको अपने मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक करना होगा. इसके अलावा ऐसा कोई भी मैसेज आने पर अपने टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर से संपर्क जरुर करें.
