 '7 जनवरी से आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर वॉयस कॉल बंद हो जाएगी' क्या आपको भी मिला है ये मैसेज?
  '7 जनवरी से आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर वॉयस कॉल बंद हो जाएगी' क्या आपको भी मिला है ये मैसेज?
  • '7 जनवरी से आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर वॉयस कॉल बंद हो जाएगी' क्या आपको भी मिला है ये मैसेज?

'7 जनवरी से आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर वॉयस कॉल बंद हो जाएगी' क्या आपको भी मिला है ये मैसेज?

By: | Updated: 05 Jan 2018 11:03 PM
telecom users are getting A hoax message saying that All voice call services will stop from Jan 7
नई दिल्लीः साल 2018 शुरु हो चुका है और इस नए साल के साथ ही टेलीकॉम सब्सक्राइबर्स के पास एक फ्रॉड मैसेज आने लगा है. टेलीकॉम सब्सक्राइबर के पास एक मैसेज आ रहा है जिसमें लिखा है कि उनके नंबर पर 7 जनवरी से वॉयस सर्विस बंद हो जाएगी, मैसेज में यूजर्स से मोबाइल नेटवर्क पोर्ट करने के लिए कहा जा रहा है. ये मैसेज हर टेलीकॉम यूजर्स के पास आ रहा है. ट्विटर पर सब्सक्राइबर्स सर्विस प्रोवाइडर को इस बात की जानकारी दे रहे है. इसके जवाब में वोडाफोन, रिलायंस जियो जैसी कंपनियों ने इस तरह के मैसेज को फ्रॉड बताया है. ट्विटर पर कई यूजर्स से अपने-अपने सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स से इस तरह के मैसेज को लेकर सवाल पूछा है.





 





Capture





अगर आपको भी इस तरह का मैसेज मिल रहा है तो इस पर गलती से भी यकीन ना करें. क्योंकि यो स्पैम मैसेज हैं. टेलीकॉम सब्सक्राइबर के लिए सिर्फ आधार से नंबर जोड़ने की डेडलाइन तय की गई है. 31 दिसंबर 2018 तक आपको अपने मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक करना होगा. इसके अलावा ऐसा कोई भी मैसेज आने पर अपने टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर से संपर्क जरुर करें.

